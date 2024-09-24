Heineken Cannes competition offers Champions League ticket prize

By Trbusiness Editor |

Heineken Cannes perfect pour competition

TFWA delegates will be invited to deliver the perfect pour.

Visitors to the Heineken stand (Beach Village 2, booth 26) at the upcoming TFWA Tax Free World Exhibition will be invited to see life ‘from the other side of the bar’.

The company is challenging TFWA delegates to demonstrate their ability to deliver the perfect pour. Every effort will be assessed on the spot by the expert eye of one of the Heineken draught experts visiting Cannes from the Heineken Experience in Amsterdam.

On each day of the three-day activation (Tuesday 1-Thursday 3 October) the winning star pour will receive not only the prestige of the draught master’s approval, but two tickets for a Heineken-sponsored Champions League 2024-25 semi-final match.

Heineken: Quality is our number one focus

Heineken Manager Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Niek Vonk noted: “Since our founding in 1860 quality has been, and remains, the number one focus for Heineken. We still live by Freddy Heineken’s famous comment that ‘the only reason for ordering a second beer is the quality of the first.’

“We want absolutely every single one of our consumers to enjoy their Heineken experience to the maximum, and a vital, but often overlooked, part of that is the quality of the pour. Let’s face it, when your order is poured badly, you notice!”

Heineken Cannes competition perfect pour

The star pourers will two tickets for a Heineken-sponsored Champions League 2024-25 semi-final match.

He continued: “From selecting the best 100% natural ingredients to the quality of the final serve, we aim to optimise absolutely every element of the process…Our 160 years of obsessive focus on quality is judged at one critical moment, the pour for the customer – so every pour needs to be perfect.

“That’s why we are fully committed to supporting our industry partners with crew training – guiding around 1,500 cruise and inflight bar personnel this year alone by sharing the Heineken story and the technique for a perfect pour every time.  Our draught master has created a 90-page manual on the pour – that’s how seriously we take it.”

Vonk concluded: “During TFWA Cannes, we are delighted to invite all industry colleagues and TFWA delegates to visit our stand and enjoy a fresh Heineken with us and the chance to become a pour star. I can guarantee that the perfect Heineken serve ritual today has been created through 160 years of meticulous quality and care.  We look forward to finding out if our guests can deliver the pour that such a beer deserves!”

READ MORE: Heineken talks strategy for maximising onboard revenues in duty free

READ MORE: Heineken Silver: from the metaverse to the global cruise and ferry sector

READ MORE: Sustainable Heineken 0.0 beer now served inflight in joint venture with KLM

 

