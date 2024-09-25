Heinemann cuts ribbon on first pre-loved standalone boutique at an airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Michael Clausen, Senior Director Airport Sales & Negotiations, Copenhagen Airports AS (right) cuts the ribbon alongside Katrin Bamler, Managing Director at Gebr. Heinemann Retail ApS.

Copenhagen Airport has welcomed a 20sq m pre-loved luxury store from Gebr. Heinemann on an initial one-year trial.

The new shop represents the Hamburg-headquartered travel retailer’s first pre-owned unit in an airport, having introduced the concept successfully elsewhere, including on board several cruise ships.

Travellers will encounter an exclusive selection of certified second-hand items, including luxury bags.

Heinemann says pre-loved items are growing in appeal among consumers for several reasons, including a desire for more individuality, a focus on sustainable consumption and increased price sensitivity.

“Due to their high quality, luxury products are characterised by a long life cycle and are therefore particularly interesting for the pre-loved market,” commented Jan Richter, Director Purchasing FAWJ at Gebr. Heinemann.

“In addition, special and unique pieces can be purchased that are hard to find, so it is also about the availability of certain luxury items. There is also a focus on value-for-money. While our goal as a retailer is of course to generate sales, we also see it as our responsibility to act sustainably. The expansion of our Pre-Loved Luxury concept plays an important role in this. The opening of our new store in Copenhagen is a key step in this direction.”

Sören Borch, Director Sales Experience & Excellence at Gebr. Heinemann said: “In the Pre-Loved Luxury shop at the airport of the Danish capital, travellers can find luxury bags from renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Chanel as well as other pre-loved luxury items.

Strict certification process

“In our mission statement, we promise consumers a spectacular assortment with products that are among the most exclusive, trendiest and rarest in our industry. The new Pre-Loved Luxury shop in Copenhagen therefore perfectly complements our assortment and also gives us the opportunity to tap into new consumer groups. Following the success in the cruise channel, we are now very much looking forward to launching the concept with a standalone boutique at an airport.”

Gebr. Heinemann has introduced the Pre-Loved Luxury concept successfully on board several cruise ships, including Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas. The store at Copenhagen will run initially on a trial basis for one year.

Katrin Bamler, Managing Director at Gebr. Heinemann Retail ApS added: “Our first pre-loved luxury standalone boutique at an airport is a real milestone that we are very proud of. Not only our Heinemann teams at the Hamburg headquarters and in Copenhagen played a decisive role in the realisation of the concept, but also the airport.

“Heinemann stands for trusting partnerships at eye level, in which both sides share the successes as well as the risks and are prepared to try new things together. We have such a partner in Copenhagen Airport and are very grateful for the joint commitment to this project.”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Singapore PM sets timeline for Changi T5 build

  Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Civil Aviation Authority of...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

CDFG sees profits drop 11.36% as industry competition heats up

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) sees profits decline 11.36% in H124 as it looks to stabilise the...

image description image description
International

David William Dang joins Rémy Cointreau as MD GTR APAC

Rémy Cointreau has announced that David William Dang has joined its Global Travel Retail...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
MAN to unveil 22 units as T2 nears completion Europe
image description
AdVini celebrates TFWA anniversary with new releases and wine tasting International
image description
Beyoncé and Moët Hennessy’s SirDavis whisky makes GTR debut with DFS International
image description
The Shilla Duty Free opens TimeVallée store at Incheon International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Travel business drives strong peak trading period for WHSmith International
image description
An De Volder is Market Director at Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail International
image description
Hudson signs new retail contract at Pittsburgh International Airport The Americas
image description
Ferrero set to present new biscuit & confectionery launches in Cannes International
image description
Hudson and Dufry to run 28,000sq ft of retail at $4.2 billion JFK Terminal 6 The Americas
image description
On Location: Redbreast launches its first-ever 18-Year-Old expression International
right