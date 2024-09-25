Copenhagen Airport has welcomed a 20sq m pre-loved luxury store from Gebr. Heinemann on an initial one-year trial.

The new shop represents the Hamburg-headquartered travel retailer’s first pre-owned unit in an airport, having introduced the concept successfully elsewhere, including on board several cruise ships.

Travellers will encounter an exclusive selection of certified second-hand items, including luxury bags.

Heinemann says pre-loved items are growing in appeal among consumers for several reasons, including a desire for more individuality, a focus on sustainable consumption and increased price sensitivity.

“Due to their high quality, luxury products are characterised by a long life cycle and are therefore particularly interesting for the pre-loved market,” commented Jan Richter, Director Purchasing FAWJ at Gebr. Heinemann.

“In addition, special and unique pieces can be purchased that are hard to find, so it is also about the availability of certain luxury items. There is also a focus on value-for-money. While our goal as a retailer is of course to generate sales, we also see it as our responsibility to act sustainably. The expansion of our Pre-Loved Luxury concept plays an important role in this. The opening of our new store in Copenhagen is a key step in this direction.”

Sören Borch, Director Sales Experience & Excellence at Gebr. Heinemann said: “In the Pre-Loved Luxury shop at the airport of the Danish capital, travellers can find luxury bags from renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Chanel as well as other pre-loved luxury items.

Strict certification process

“In our mission statement, we promise consumers a spectacular assortment with products that are among the most exclusive, trendiest and rarest in our industry. The new Pre-Loved Luxury shop in Copenhagen therefore perfectly complements our assortment and also gives us the opportunity to tap into new consumer groups. Following the success in the cruise channel, we are now very much looking forward to launching the concept with a standalone boutique at an airport.”

Katrin Bamler, Managing Director at Gebr. Heinemann Retail ApS added: “Our first pre-loved luxury standalone boutique at an airport is a real milestone that we are very proud of. Not only our Heinemann teams at the Hamburg headquarters and in Copenhagen played a decisive role in the realisation of the concept, but also the airport.

“Heinemann stands for trusting partnerships at eye level, in which both sides share the successes as well as the risks and are prepared to try new things together. We have such a partner in Copenhagen Airport and are very grateful for the joint commitment to this project.”