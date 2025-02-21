Gebr. Heinemann and TUI Cruises have agreed to extend their partnership across six of the tour operator’s premium cruise ships.

Under the refreshed deal, the Hamburg-headquartered travel retailer will continue to operate shops onboard Mein Schiff 1, Mein Schiff 2, and Mein Schiff 6 until June 2028.

Meanwhile, contracts for Mein Schiff 3, Mein Schiff 4, and Mein Schiff 5 will run until June 2027.

Kerstin Schepers, Managing Director of Heinemann Cruise Liner Global GmbH, said: “For 15 years, we have enjoyed a successful collaboration with TUI Cruises. We take pride in the fact that two Hamburg-based companies continue to innovate and create exceptional retail experiences at sea.

“With this contract extension, Gebr. Heinemann and TUI Cruises reaffirm their commitment to providing passengers with premium retail offerings that enhance their journey on the high seas.”

Travellers on the Mein Schiff vessels will encounter an exclusive shopping experience at the ‘Neuer Wall’ shopping arcade, which features a diverse selection of premium retail concepts curated by Gebr. Heinemann.

The concepts include Mein Glanz (pictured below): A collection of high-quality watches and jewellery from renowned brands such as Breitling, TAG Heuer, Rado, and Maurice Lacroix; Meine Freude: stylish accessories including watches, jewellery, sunglasses, bags, and scarves from brands such as Swarovski, Bering, Coeur de Lion, Guess, and Joop; and Mein Stil: Fashion and footwear for both men and women, with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Colours & Sons, and Puma, Rains, and Steve Madden.

In addition, beauty enthusiasts will find a curated range of luxury fragrances from Chanel, Dior and Lancôme complemented by skincare and cosmetics products from Clarins, Clinique and Rituals at Meine Schönheit and a cross-category selection of Mein Schiff logo collection items, plua offerings from premium chocolate, confectionery, tobacco, and spirits at Meine Lebenslust.

