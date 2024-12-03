Heinemann’s Travel Retail Vilnius wins tender for Vilnius & Kaunas airports

Travel Retail Vilnius, a subsidiary of Gebr. Heinemann, has secured a tender with JSC Lithuanian Airports to operate the retail spaces at Vilnius and Kaunas airports for another eight years.

For the new areas, Travel Retail Vilnius is focusing on an adapted product range that will deliver an ‘even stronger regional focus and exceptional customer experience’ drawing on the global prowess of Gebr. Heinemann and the local market expertise of Travel Retail Vilnius.

“Thanks to our comprehensive understanding of the needs of travellers and the future direction of the airports, we were able to develop tailor-made solutions to achieve optimal results together,” said Nico Reifkogel, Director Business Development Gebr. Heinemann.

Investments are being funnelled into the airports’ infrastructure, in line with the 2052 master plans set out by airport operator JSC Lithuanian Airports, which is majority state-owned.

The aim is to establish Vilnius and Kaunas airports as central hubs in the Baltic region.

The airports are located just 100 kilometres apart, yet serve different passenger groups. Vilnius, in the capital, mostly caters to business and individual travellers. Kaunas, on the other hand, mainly offers flights with low-cost carriers and will serve more holiday destinations.

Conservative estimates predict a five percent increase in passenger volume at Vilnius and a seven percent increase at Kaunas in the course of 2025.

“After 17 years as a concessionaire, we were still able to demonstrate that we are a dynamic and future-oriented partner,” said Oleg Zhytomyrsky, Director Sales Eastern Europe & Central Asia Gebr. Heinemann.

“We were awarded the contract for a further eight years due to the dedication and commitment of various departments at Gebr. Heinemann as well as the strong team at our subsidiary Travel Retail Vilnius.

“This tender win in Lithuania emphasises Gebr. Heinemann’s strong position in Eastern Europe and with the planned conversion, the locations will gain even more importance within the region.”

The new walk-through store in Vilnius will offer more space for promotional areas, product presentations and self-checkouts.

“Currently, consumers are mostly focusing on regional products, especially local alcoholic beverages and sweets as well as tobacco products,” said Orinta Amelija Ambrazevičienė, CEO Travel Retail Vilnius.

“But we will also be setting new trends. The beauty segment is noticeably on the upswing, and travellers will find a designated area for niche perfumes in Vilnius in the future.

“However, we will not only take current trends such as sunglasses into account, but also introduce new brands for Lithuanian passengers, as well as new concepts.”

Gintarė Norvilaitė-Tautevičė, Director of Commercial Department at Lithuanian Airports, added: “We are very pleased that all parties involved continue to see the potential for further growth and commercial development at Lithuanian airports.

“The additional commercial space will allow the attraction of new brands, which can be presented more attractively in dedicated spaces, thus creating a better shopping experience.

“Despite the turbulence in aviation in recent years, we are sticking to our plan to purposefully expand and improve our commercial spaces, starting with the opening of Terminal T4 at Vilnius in the beginning of 2025 and larger-scale reconstructions in the Vilnius and Kaunas airports next year.”

The work at Kaunas is planned to be completed by August 2025 whereas the areas in Vilnius will be transformed from the first quarter of 2026.

Gebr. Heinemann already has a strong footprint in the region. In addition to Lithuania, the company has retail locations in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

Heinemann notes that: ‘Despite the circumstances, the company has been able to maintain its business in Ukraine and is standing firmly behind its employees.’

