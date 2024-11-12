Henkell Freixenet marks 50th anniversary with Barcelona activation

By Benedict Evans |

The Freixenet Cordon Negro vintage motorbike has been lovingly restored for fun photographs while enjoying a glass of cava.

Henkell Freixenet set up the big finale for the year-long celebration of Freixenet Cordon Negro in GTR with an activation occupying 17sq m of space in the Avolta shop at Terminal 1 at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

In the space, travelers can get up close to the new Freixenet Cordon Negro packaging, enjoy a glass at the tasting bar and strike a pose on a Cordon Negro-shaped motorbike.

“Activations like this play an important role for us. Travelers like to experience new brands in airports and are more open to discover new products. In our latest activation with our trusted partner Avolta, we present the new design of Freixenet Cordon Negro, the best-selling cava worldwide,” said Ramon Olive Head of Sales of GTR.

Olive added: “And what better place to do this than Barcelona, close to the home of our winery and our successful cava.”

Henkell Freixenet also introduced its latest innovation, the new Freixenet French sparkling wines, with an exclusive travel retail launch at Avolta.

The statement bottles – Freixenet Brut Royal and Rosé Royal are said to perfectly express Freixenet’s Mediterranean spirit with an unmistakably French elegance.

Both products will be available for tasting during the activation.

“We also see great opportunity for the new Freixenet French Sparkling range, which will stand out on the shelf and surprise consumers with the amazing taste,” continued Olive.

David de Miguel, Global Head of Liquor at Avolta, noted:  “We’re happy to partner with Henkell Freixenet to celebrate their milestone anniversary in such a dynamic and interactive way. At Avolta, we’re dedicated to creating memorable travel retail experiences that capture the essence of the brands we showcase.

This exclusive activation at Barcelona-El Prat Airport not only highlights the elegance of Freixenet’s offerings but also brings a touch of celebration and discovery to travellers, inviting them to pause, engage, and toast to 50 years of Freixenet.”

READ MORE: Henkell Freixenet targets growth and premiumisation with NPD

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: Henkell Freixenet to hero European sparkling wines & TREX sips in Cannes

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments

Dubai Duty Free has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description image description
International

Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push

Premium American chocolate company Ghirardelli has appointed Mohammed Aldahabi as Senior Sales...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
CDFG and IPPG announce MoU to enhance Vietnamese duty free locations Asia & Pacific
image description
The Lost Explorer appoints Sipwell Brands as exclusive GTR distributor International
image description
Drunk Elephant unveils travel exclusive campaign with King Power in Bangkok Asia & Pacific
image description
Maui Jim introduces new foldable sunglasses exclusively for travel retail International
image description
L’Oréal Travel Retail marks first-of-its-kind activation for YSL Beauty in Qatar Middle East
image description
Thabet Musleh: “Our customers are at the core of everything we do” Middle East
image description
Heinemann reorganises in Asia Pacific; Sammann appointed new CEO Asia & Pacific
image description
Nuxe's agile and creative edge gives experiential beauty a glow up in GTR International
image description
Remembering a pioneer: Colm McLoughlin International
image description
Stéphane de La Faverie to lead Estée Lauder in changing of the guard International
right