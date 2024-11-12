Henkell Freixenet marks 50th anniversary with Barcelona activation

Henkell Freixenet set up the big finale for the year-long celebration of Freixenet Cordon Negro in GTR with an activation occupying 17sq m of space in the Avolta shop at Terminal 1 at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

In the space, travelers can get up close to the new Freixenet Cordon Negro packaging, enjoy a glass at the tasting bar and strike a pose on a Cordon Negro-shaped motorbike.

“Activations like this play an important role for us. Travelers like to experience new brands in airports and are more open to discover new products. In our latest activation with our trusted partner Avolta, we present the new design of Freixenet Cordon Negro, the best-selling cava worldwide,” said Ramon Olive Head of Sales of GTR.

Olive added: “And what better place to do this than Barcelona, close to the home of our winery and our successful cava.”

Henkell Freixenet also introduced its latest innovation, the new Freixenet French sparkling wines, with an exclusive travel retail launch at Avolta.

The statement bottles – Freixenet Brut Royal and Rosé Royal are said to perfectly express Freixenet’s Mediterranean spirit with an unmistakably French elegance.

“We also see great opportunity for the new Freixenet French Sparkling range, which will stand out on the shelf and surprise consumers with the amazing taste,” continued Olive.

David de Miguel, Global Head of Liquor at Avolta, noted: “We’re happy to partner with Henkell Freixenet to celebrate their milestone anniversary in such a dynamic and interactive way. At Avolta, we’re dedicated to creating memorable travel retail experiences that capture the essence of the brands we showcase.

This exclusive activation at Barcelona-El Prat Airport not only highlights the elegance of Freixenet’s offerings but also brings a touch of celebration and discovery to travellers, inviting them to pause, engage, and toast to 50 years of Freixenet.”

