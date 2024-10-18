Highland Park unveils new GTR design inspired by its Orkney heritage

By Benedict Evans |

Edrington, the owner of Highland Park, unveiled the new-look packaging at TFWA Cannes earlier this year.

The contemporary new look will be rolled out across the brand’s 14, 16-and 18-year-old travel retail exclusive whiskies from early 2025, with the new packaging featuring subtle bands of strata patterns capturing Orkney’s unique climate and environment.

The 14-year-old Land of Orkney takes inspiration from the contrasts in the land, 16-year-old Sea of Orkney captures the vibrancy of the sea, and the 18-year-old Sky of Orkney features the dramatic skies the islands are known for.

Rolled out globally from late 2024, the reinterpreted design mark a new era for the centuries old distillery; Highland Park was founded 226 years ago in Orkney, an archipelago off the northeastern coast of Scotland.

The warming waters of the Gulf Stream create a temperate climate ideal for the long ageing of whisky, while trees find it difficult to grow in Orkney’s windy weather, meaning the islands’ peat is infused with floral heather, rather than woody roots.

This peat is used to create a distinctive whisky with a subtle hint of aromatic smoke that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world.

The new packaging design pays tribute to these elements of Orkney geography through a bright and contemporary colour palette, while nodding to the influence behind Highland Park’s unique flavour with heather-flecked labels bearing the updated logo.

The colours of the many layers of the Orcadian landscape and the influence of the wind are captured across the outer packaging’s strata patterns, bottle label and capsule details.

Inside, the bottle shape has been updated to allow the natural colour of the whisky, derived entirely from the cask, to shine through, while a “Product of Orkney” icon has been cut into the glass.  

Highland Park’s Global Brand Director, Paul Condron, said: “For Highland Park, everything comes back to Orkney, from how we craft our whisky, to how it gets its distinctive taste, to the incredible community of people, who do things their own way.

We’ve been here for more than 200 years, and the beauty and creativity of our island home continues to inspire us, as well as the unique flavour of the local heathered peat, which, with the new packaging design, is now celebrated, front and centre.”

The new Global Travel Retail packaging will be available to purchase exclusively from travel retail and duty free outlets.

“We’re excited to share this new design direction across our Global Travel Retail whiskies for Highland Park. The new look reflects the freshness and modernity of our Orkney home,” added Condron.

As part of Highland Park’s continued commitment to sustainability, the redesign will see the new bottles contained within 100% recyclable cardboard cartons, made from FSC-certified forests.

Highland Park’s Master Whisky Maker, Gordon Motion, said:With the packaging update, we have a great opportunity to celebrate a new look, whilst continuing to share the distinctive, consistent whisky we’re famed for. It’s a flavour that just can’t be replicated anywhere else in the world.”  

READ MORE: Edrington celebrates Macallan and Highland Park shop-in-shop firsts

READ MORE: The Macallan introduces second Home Collection release to travel retail

READ MORE: Edrington animates The Macallan Colour Collection with new campaign

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

Gebr. Heinemann completes expansion of Terminal 1 store at Vienna Airport

Gebr. Heinemann has expanded the footprint of its Main Shop Plaza in Vienna Airport Terminal 1...

image description image description
Europe

MAN to unveil 22 units as T2 nears completion

Manchester Airport (MAN) will unveil nearly two dozen new shops, restaurants and bars at...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
TravConsult partners with Etrainu to launch cross-cultural training e-courses International
image description
Experiences in travel retail need to be "meaningful, relevant, sharable, joyful" International
image description
Duty Free Dynamics looks back on successful showing at TFWA Cannes News in Brief
image description
Hong Kong Airport augments luxury zone with Brunello Cucinelli and Qeelin Asia & Pacific
image description
Need for branding & personalisation as haircare category grows in travel retail International
image description
Valrhona thinks local with exclusive activation at Charles de Gaulle Airport Europe
image description
Setur Duty Free unveils Victoria’s Secret and Guess stores at Hamburg Airport Europe
image description
Kearney calls for rapid evolution of DF&TR industry at Cannes workshop International
image description
MEADFA gives update on upcoming conference and sustainability charter Middle East
image description
Juul-Mortensen: “Need for robust data more important now than ever” International
right