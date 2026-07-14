Image Credit: Ian Macleod Distillers

Ian Macleod Distillers has unveiled a new full-strength flavour for its Edinburgh Gin brand, created exclusively for Avolta, available initially in its UK World Duty Free (WDF) stores.

Edinburgh Gin Grapefruit & Mandarin (one-litre, 40% ABV) is distilled using fresh grapefruit and mandarin peels. It is described as vibrant and refreshing, with its bursts of pink grapefruit balanced with the sweetness of mandarin.

Grapefruit & Mandarin is the fourth full-strength flavoured, Avolta-exclusive Edinburgh Gin, following on from Key Lime & Ginger, Strawberry & Pink Pepper, and Watermelon & Lime.

Edinburgh Gin Head Distiller David Wilkinson commented: “The combination of fresh grapefruit and tangy mandarin makes this a vibrant and zesty gin. The addition of Timur pepper enhances the grapefruit aromas, as well as adding a spicy tingle to the aftertaste.”

The new expression was created in central Edinburgh at The Arches, Edinburgh Gin’s distillery and visitor centre, recently voted Gin Distillery Experience of the Year at the Scottish Gin Awards 2025.

Avolta Global Head of Liquor David de Miguel noted: “We are pleased to partner with Ian Macleod Distillers on the launch of Grapefruit & Mandarin, the latest Edinburgh Gin expression created exclusively for Avolta.

“The continued development of this exclusive range reflects strong collaboration and a shared focus on bringing differentiated, high-quality products to travellers in our UK World Duty Free stores.”

“We are delighted to unveil our new full-strength flavoured gin, Grapefruit & Mandarin, which showcases the craft and creativity of Edinburgh Gin to World Duty Free shoppers,” added Ian Macleod Distillers Head of Global Travel Retail William Ovens. We are confident that Grapefruit & Mandarin will follow solidly in the footsteps of its three Avolta-exclusive predecessors and be a successful addition to the range.”

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