Image Credit: Ian Macleod Distillers

Ian Macleod Distillers is releasing a Tamdhu Speyside single malt single cask expression exclusively with Avolta for Heathrow, to mark the UK hub airport’s 80th birthday celebrations.

The launch coincides with Avolta’s annual global whisky festival in World Duty Free stores, known this year as The Whisky Collective.

The 17 year old expression celebrates the dedicated Spanish sherry oak heritage of Tamdhu single malt. The Tadhg single cask #975 is a rare sherry hogshead from 2009, which yielded only 304 bottles.

Tamdhu Single Cask 70cl (RRP £249/US$334) is bottled un-chill-filtered at 57.7% ABV. It is natural in colour, and each individually numbered bottle is presented in a special display gift box.

The whisky offers dried fruits and toasted marshmallows on the nose, with blackberries, orange and lemon balm on the palate. A long finish features rich sherried fruits and tannins.

Avolta Global Category Head of Liquor David de Miguel commented: “We are pleased to partner with Ian Macleod Distillers on this exclusive Tamdhu Single Cask release at Heathrow. With its rarity, distinctive sherry cask character and clear appeal to whisky enthusiasts, it is a fitting addition to this year’s Whisky Collective and to Heathrow’s 80th birthday celebrations.”

Heathrow Retail Director Fraser Brown noted: “We are pleased to mark both Heathrow’s 80th birthday and the launch of World Duty Free’s annual whisky festival with the introduction of this Tamdhu Single Cask, created exclusively for our passengers.

Image Credit: Ian Macleod Distillers

“This release highlights the strength of our partnerships with Ian Macleod Distillers and Avolta and our shared ambition to bring rare, high-quality whiskies to travel retail. As the UK’s only hub airport, Heathrow is proud to provide a global stage for distinctive Scotch whisky that reflects the best of British craftsmanship.”

“We are thrilled to showcase our single cask expertise with the introduction of this remarkable Tamdhu single cask to World Duty Free and its customers at Heathrow airport,” added Ian Macleod Distillers’ Head of Global Travel Retail William Ovens.

“Tamdhu only releases a handful of these exemplary single casks every year. Cask #975 is the pinnacle of sherry cask maturation, appealing to sherry cask whisky connoisseurs worldwide.”

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