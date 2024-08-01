iCoupon delivers meal voucher service for charter specialist Air Partner

By Benedict Evans |

Over the first weekend using iCoupon, Keflavik and Frankfurt both saw an 80% redemption rate over 5 different shops in Frankfurt, and 3 in Keflavik.

 iCoupon, a global intelligent vouchering platform, has secured a partnership with global aviation services group Air Partner, which will see it implement iCoupon’s new Airport Vouchers service for customers that book selected group charter or scheduled services through them within the German market.

The agreement means Air Partner will be able to issue value items directly to passengers’ boarding passes, rather than having to purchase onboard food for their passengers on group charter or scheduled service bookings.

iCoupon noted this value can be applied either at the time of ticket purchase or prior to the flight, enabling travellers to select their meals before boarding, affording them more flexibility in where they wish to visit for their food and beverages prior to their flight.

The collaboration is now live with Air Partner having activated both the Airport Meal Vouchers service and iCoupon’s Autopay service at several of the airports at which it operates, including Frankfurt, Hamburg and Düsseldorf.

Anna Thaleiser, Service Plus Group Charters at Air Partner, said: “We’re delighted to offer this service to our group charter and scheduled service customers in Germany as it provides an unprecedented level of flexibility, convenience, and choice in their dining options. By catering to diverse tastes and schedules, this innovative service not only enhances the passenger experience but also benefits vendors and contributes to a more sustainable and efficient airport environment.”

Air Partner will be the first company to implement the Airport Meal Vouchers service into its operations, and iCoupon plans to expand this offering across its existing network of airlines.

Richard Bye, CEO of iCoupon, said: “We’re really excited about iCoupon’s new Carry Onboard Meal Vouchers service being used by Air Partner for their Airport Meals initiative. For any carrier that provide food for their passengers, this can be a real game changer.

By transferring the meal cost directly to the passenger’s boarding pass Air Partner eliminates the need to load planes with limited food and drink options. This reduces fuel expenses, waste and the hassle for its crews while providing passengers with more choice around what and when they eat. Everybody wins. We look forward to working with Air Partner as we launch this service, and to expanding it across our portfolio in the not-too-distant future.”

