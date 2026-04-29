Jägermeister turns Schiphol orange for Kingsday

Image Credit: Mast-Jägermeister

Mast-Jägermeister SE has brought a bold splash of orange to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, unveiling a striking Kingsday installation designed to capture the spirit of one of the Netherlands’ most celebrated national holidays.

Positioned prominently at the front of the Lagardère Travel Retail store, the activation features a 1.6-metre-high illuminated windmill sculpture crafted from 473 Jägermeister Orange miniatures. The installation taps into oranjegekte – or “orange craze” – the vibrant, nationwide celebration that takes place on 27 April to mark the birthday of King Willem-Alexander.

Kingsday sees the country transformed into a sea of orange, with street parties, music and festivities taking place across the Netherlands. The Jägermeister activation channels this energy, using one of the country’s most recognisable cultural symbols to draw travellers into the retail space.

Stephanie Cleary, GTR Marketing Director at Mast-Jägermeister SE, said: “We launched Jägermeister Orange just one year ago and consumers love it. It taps into the trend for lighter and fruiter and has already exceeded expectations in global travel retail. Our on-going mission of The Orange Era is to create engaging in-store installations that appeal to travellers, encourage trial with liquid to lips offering Ice Cold shot samples, that in turn increase footfall and drive impulse purchases for our customers.”

The installation forms part of the brand’s ongoing “Orange Era” campaign, launched in April 2025 to support the introduction of Jägermeister Orange to global travel retail. The 33% ABV variant combines citrus notes of orange and mandarin with a balanced bitterness, designed to appeal to consumers seeking lighter, fruit-forward flavour profiles.

Image Credit: Mast-Jägermeister

With its vivid colour, clear glass bottle and strong shelf presence, Jägermeister Orange is positioned to stand out both in-store and on the back bar – a strategy brought to life through high-impact activations such as the Schiphol Kingsday display.

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