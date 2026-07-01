JCDecaux renews Heathrow Airport advertising contract for eight years

Image Credit: Heathrow Airport

Advertising company JCDecaux SE has renewed its contract with Heathrow Airport. The new eight-year agreement will run from 1 January 2027 and extends a long-standing partnership that spans over 25 years.

Heathrow is the UK’s international gateway and, for the third consecutive year, is ranked as the world’s most connected airport, with flights to 230 destinations in over 80 countries. It recorded 84.5 million passengers in 2025.

As Heathrow celebrates its 80th birthday, the partnership aims to support the next phase of growth in Heathrow’s media offering, while enhancing the experience for passengers at Heathrow and Heathrow Express.

JCDecaux will manage Heathrow’s extensive media estate, comprising over 680 digital screens and premium advertising assets such as the Towers at Terminal 5.

The contract builds on JCDecaux’s leadership in airport advertising globally. The company operates the advertising contracts in 14 of the world’s 25 largest airports, delivering to 54% of the audience.

In February 2026, JCDecaux launched the first DOOH (digital out of home) global programmatic advertising offer, which enables advertisers to activate campaigns seamlessly across the world, including at major international airport hubs such as Heathrow.

Heathrow Retail Director Fraser Brown commented: “Heathrow offers brands access to one of the most valuable and diverse international audiences anywhere in the world.

Image Credit: JCDecaux

“JCDecaux has been a trusted partner for many years and has played an important role in developing our media estate. Together, we will continue to evolve our offering, with a focus on innovation and enhancing the passenger experience to make every journey better. The new agreement will expand our commercial offering, while creating new opportunities for brands to engage passengers in this unique environment.”

JCDecaux Co‑Chief Executive Officer Jean‑François Decaux noted: “We are delighted to have renewed this contract, cementing our partnership with Heathrow, one of the world’s most prestigious and strategically important airport environments.

“This new agreement reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship and our shared commitment to innovation, quality and delivering exceptional experiences for passengers and advertisers. As international travel continues to grow, Heathrow remains an unrivalled gateway to premium audiences from the UK and around the world.

“Working with Heathrow, we will continue to invest in market-leading solutions, data-driven capabilities and innovative advertising experiences that help brands connect with audiences in this high-attention, real-world environment.”

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