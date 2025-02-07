Lagardère expands into Albania with DF operations at Tirana Airport

Lagardère Travel Retail has launched duty free operations at Tirana International Airport (TIA), through its strategic partnership with the Kastrati Group initiated in October 2023.

Lagardère noted the partnership comes at a pivotal time for Albania, a country experiencing a tourism boom, with the sector’s contribution to the national economy doubling in 2023.

As part of this agreement, Lagardère Travel Retail will become the exclusive duty free operator at Tirana International Airport, bringing a range of products and services, including exclusivity, that combines international standards with items celebrating Albanian culture.

Dag Rasmussen, Chairman and CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail, commented: “We are thrilled to bring our global expertise to support Albania’s growth and tourism development. This partnership with the Kastrati Group reflects our shared ambition to create exceptional travel retail experiences that combine the best of international and local offerings.”

Marsida Pallko, Administrator of Tirana International Airport, added: “Collaborating with Lagardère Travel Retail is a significant step forward for TIA. Their experience and approach to travel retail will undoubtedly enhance the airport’s commercial offer and provide an elevated experience for our passengers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring for Albania and for TIA as we continue to grow.”

Following the official handover of operations in January 2025, Lagardère Travel Retail will begin a program to enhance the retail experience at Tirana International Airport.

This includes a comprehensive refurbishment of the existing duty free store from March 2025, and plans for an extended terminal to accommodate the growing number of travellers.

