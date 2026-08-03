Lagardère opens new L’Officina dining concept at Warsaw Chopin Airport

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Lagardère
Lagardère opens new L'Officina dining concept at Warsaw Chopin Airport

The new L’Officina is located in the airport’s public arrivals area.

Lagardère Travel Retail Poland has expanded its proprietary foodservice portfolio with the opening of L’Officina, a new Italian restaurant at Warsaw Chopin Airport.

Located in the airport’s public arrivals area, the concept has been developed entirely in-house and offers freshly prepared pizzas and focaccia, alongside Italian snacks, artisan gelato, mini desserts, Italian wines, beers and illy coffee.

Designed by Lagardère Travel Retail Poland’s teams, the restaurant combines a contemporary interpretation of Italian cuisine with a Mediterranean-inspired interior, created to meet the needs of passengers, airport employees and visitors.

The opening reflects the growing importance of food and beverage within airport retail, as operators seek to enhance both passenger experience and commercial performance.

Dariusz Sinkiewicz, Deputy CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Poland, said: “Airports in Poland continue to see strong passenger growth, but spending on food and beverage is growing even faster. As a result, F&B is no longer seen as a complementary service, but as an important driver of both revenue and passenger experience.

“Our role is to turn these trends into concepts and formats that work in the airport environment and unlock the potential of growing passenger traffic.”

The restaurant has been designed with a bright interior featuring shades of green and lemon yellow, offering a relaxed setting intended to appeal to a broad range of travellers.

Maciej Gajkowski, Managing Director Foodservice at Lagardère Travel Retail Poland, said: “Pizza is one of the world’s most universal food categories. It appeals to families, business travellers, groups of friends and solo passengers alike, regardless of age or nationality. For an airport environment, that broad appeal is a major advantage.”

L’Officina also reflects Lagardère Travel Retail’s strategy of expanding its portfolio of proprietary dining concepts alongside international brands, allowing the company to tailor its offer to the specific needs of individual airports.

Image Credit: Lagardère
Lagardère opens new L'Officina dining concept at Warsaw Chopin Airport

The opening reflects the growing importance of food and beverage within airport retail.

Gajkowski added: “In airport foodservice, a ‘one concept fits all’ approach is becoming less and less relevant. Travellers at different airports have different needs, travel patterns and expectations. While we continue to develop international brands, proprietary concepts are playing an increasingly important role, allowing us to create offers tailored to the specific characteristics of each location.”

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail revenue up 3.3% in H1 despite Middle East impact

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