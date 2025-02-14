Lagardère records bumper 2024 with double-digit growth and key wins

Lagardère Travel Retail recorded €5,812 million in revenue for full-year 2024, up 15.8% as reported and up 12.5% like for like, bolstered by key tender wins across Europe and the US.

Arnaud Lagardère, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lagardère SA , noted: “2024 saw growth in all of Lagardère’s activities, with our Group posting revenue of some €9bn.

With like-for-like growth of 12.5% in 2024, Lagardère Travel Retail is benefiting fully from the growth in air traffic thanks to its three complementary businesses (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, and Dining) operated through more than 5,000 points of sale around the world. Lagardère Travel Retail continued to consolidate its position as a leading industry player with major tender wins during the year, including for Amsterdam-Schiphol, Düsseldorf, Atlanta and Nice airports.”

The Group reported profit before finance costs and tax of €578 million in 2024 (versus €434 million in 2023), including the capital gain on the disposal of Paris Match.

The difference between reported and like-for-like revenue is for the most part attributable to a €152 million positive scope effect linked chiefly to the acquisition by Lagardère Travel Retail of Tastes on the Fly (positive €132 million impact) in fourth-quarter 2023 and the sale of Paris Match in fourth-quarter 2024 (negative €14 million impact).

The positive €8 million currency effect was mainly due to the appreciation of the pound sterling and the Polish zloty, offset by the depreciation of the US dollar and the Czech koruna.

Lagardère Travel regional figures

In France, business surged by 15%, supported by an increase in air traffic, the success of the Extime Duty Free Paris joint venture with Groupe ADP, and network upgrades and sales initiatives rolled out across all networks and business lines.

The EMEA region (excluding France) recorded growth of 20%, driven by excellent performances in Italy (increased traffic at Rome Fiumicino airport), Romania (opening of the Duty Free concession in Bucharest), the United Kingdom (development of duty free activities on ferries) and Spain (extension of the network).

In the Americas, Lagardère Travel Retail maintained its growth trajectory, with revenue up 6% from an already high basis of comparison, supported by the return to normal air traffic levels in the United States and strong momentum in Canada.

Asia-Pacific recorded a decline of 13% due to lower business levels in North Asia as a result of the economic slowdown in China and network streamlining.

The cost of doing business

In 2024, non-recurring/non-operating items represented a net expense of €15 million, compared with a net expense of €85 million one year earlier, and mainly included: impairment losses of €28 million on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, of which €14 million at Lagardère Travel Retail chiefly related to the restructuring of operations in China and €14 million in Other Activities corresponding to costs for streamlining office space; €127 million in amortisation of intangible assets and costs attributable to acquisitions and disposals, including €113 million for Lagardère Travel Retail, mainly relating to concession agreements in North America (Paradies Lagardère), Italy (Rome-Fiumicino airport and Airest) and Luxembourg (IDF).

Taking account of all these items, profit for the year came out at €202 million, of which €168 million attributable to the Group.

Profit attributable to minority interests was €34 million for 2024, versus €31 million in 2023. The year-on-year change chiefly reflects the increase in Lagardère Travel Retail’s earnings, particularly in North America, partially offset by the decrease in earnings in Asia.

Purchases of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment represented an outflow of €292 million, versus €266 million in 2023 – an increase of €26 million year on year, notably attributable to Lagardère Travel Retail (€56 million outflow) and in line with investment projects rolled out on the back of tender wins.

Purchases of investments represented an outflow of €64 million in 2024, compared with €383 million in 2023 and mainly concerned the acquisitions of a 50% stake in Extime Travel Essentials Paris by Lagardère Travel Retail and the acquisition of the entire share capital of Sterling Publishing by Lagardère Publishing.

In 2023, purchases of investments chiefly related to the acquisition of a 49% stake in Extime Duty Free Paris, the acquisitions of Tastes on the Fly and Marché International, and the financing of joint ventures in Asia-Pacific.

Key events

On 16 December 2024, Lagardère Travel Retail announced that it had won the bid for the concession encompassing all Duty Free operations at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Europe’s fourth-largest aviation hub.

Lagardère said this move reflects a successful decade-long partnership between Lagardère Travel Retail and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and a major milestone in the airport’s commercial strategy.

Under this agreement, Lagardère Travel Retail is set to acquire 70% of the company that will operate the business, the remaining 30% being held by Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

The completion of this transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant Dutch competition authorities and other customary conditions, with finalisation expected in first-half 2025.

