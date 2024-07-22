Lagardère Travel Retail going for gold as Olympics fever peaks in Paris

With the Paris 2024 Olympics kick-starting on Friday, we take a closer look at how official retail partner Lagardère Travel Retail France is capitalising on the opportunities the mega sporting event is bringing to the city. Words: Kristiane Sherry

It was back in 2015 that Paris first indicated it wanted to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. So vast are the events, the build-up, the technical requirements, that it then takes close to two years to see the bidding process through.

All in all, the Games are around a decade in the making. It’s an appropriate build-up, considering over 15 million spectators – domestic and international – are expected to visit Paris in 2024, with many travelling to the Olympics (26 July to 11 August) and the Paralympics (28 August to 8 September).

Tourism spend will see a €4 billion uplift over the year too, according to 2023 Euromonitor figures.

Eager to take a slice of that lucrative pie is Lagardère Travel Retail France. Named as the exclusive travel retail partner by the Organizing Committees for the Olympic Games (OCOG), it is operating seven official boutiques across Paris and Lyon.

Key locations include Lyon Saint Exupéry Airport, and in Paris, Gare de Lyon, Gare du Nord, Châtelet-Les Halles RER metro station, Gare Montparnasse, Gare de l’Est and the Eiffel Tower Esplanade.

Furthermore, 200 Relay shops in train stations, metros and airports will carry sought-after merchandise, gifts and souvenirs.

“This exclusive contract with OCOG reinforces Lagardère Travel Retail’s commitment to customers by offering local souvenir products at the heart of current events, confirming Relay’s ambition to stay one step ahead of travellers’ desires,” the company said in a statement as the first of the stores were unveiled in May.

As the opening ceremony edges nearer, excitement around the event is amping up. Lagardère has been preparing for the big moment since it won the contract from the OCOG back in 2022.

It’s a major moment for the company. Indeed, Vincent Romet, Vincent Romet, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail France & Regional COO, Middle East & Africa, previously told TRBusiness the planned activity is “the most commercially ambitious temporary initiative Lagardère Travel Retail has ever undertaken”.

Employees from across the entire scope of the business have joined forces for the big event. There’s a “promising revenue forecast”, he added at the time.

“The stores will offer a wide range of licensed Paris 2024 products, including fashion items for men, women, and children such as T-shirts, sweaters, and caps,” said Romet told TRBusiness. “The comprehensive range covers all product categories as well as all price levels.”

Outside of Paris, locations hosting Olympic and Paralympic events will be served by the Relay train station network. The merchandise on offer will vary depending on the size of the store.

The Relay footprint will also host a range of activations with partner brands Visa and Coca Cola – both in themselves headline Olympic sponsors. Travellers will be able to take part in competitions to win tickets to key events.

“In this manner, Relay reaffirms its commitment to providing travellers with more than just products to transform travel into enjoyable and personal experiences,” said Romet.

Looking forward, Lagardère hopes the travel retail activity around the Olympics will stir up momentum for other events.

“Given the enthusiasm for souvenir products, especially in the sports realm, Relay aims to continue to offer products in support of national and international sports events,” said Romet.

Major moments such as the Tour de France and the UEFA European Football Championships are a focus, “as well as local football and rugby teams”.

It may be useful to look to Qatar to understand the potential uplift these events can bring.

In late 2022 the country hosted the FIFA World Cup, the pinnacle in the men’s football calendar. Its “significant role” in the tournament helped drive a 59% increase in luxury retail sales, the company said in its March 2023 financial results presentation.

It’s been some time since we’ve been able to chart the ‘Olympics effect’ on travel retail – Tokyo 2020 was notably held a year late and without spectators as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. But back in 2016, Rio de Janeiro saw an additional 157,000 international arrivals over the two-week period, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism.

The city of Paris, and indeed Lagardère, will be hoping for a similar boost.

A version of this feature first appeared in the TRBusiness June/July 2024 issue.

READ MORE: Paris CDG set for strong 2024 with Olympic Games fast approaching

READ MORE: Lagardère unveils first five official Paris 2024 Olympics stores

READ MORE: Groupe ADP clocks strong Q1 as it gears up for Paris Olympics surge