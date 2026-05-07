Lagardère TR launches new food and retail concepts at Düsseldorf Airport

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail Germany has introduced new dining and shopping concepts at Düsseldorf Airport, as part of the master concession previously secured following an international tender.

The first concepts officially opened on 4 May. Lagardère described the project as one of its most significant openings in the German airport market.

“The new restaurants and shops send a strong signal: Düsseldorf Airport is moving another step closer to its goal of becoming one of Europe’s best airports,” noted Flughafen Düsseldorf Chairman of the Management Board Lars Redeligx.

“We are creating an environment that inspires, surprises and offers our guests genuine moments of enjoyment. Together with Lagardère Travel Retail Germany, we are deliberately focusing on a high quality of stay and on experiences – because we are convinced that an excellent airport must offer precisely that to its passengers, guests and staff.”

“Düsseldorf Airport is of great importance to us in several respects: it represents a major win in travel essentials, further strengthening our leadership in this business line, and reinforces our position as a key player in dining,” commented Lagardère Travel Retail COO Europe and North America Lucio Rossetto.

“At the same time, airports like Düsseldorf – as key regional hubs – are leading the way in innovation, making this project particularly relevant for us.”

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail Germany Managing Director Jochen Halfmann added: “Düsseldorf Airport is one of Germany’s most significant airports. With the new stores, we are creating a diverse portfolio of international brands, innovative dining concepts and strong local offerings here – thereby redefining the travel experience for millions of passengers.”

F&B is a key focus of the redevelopment, with concepts bringing international cuisine, urban food trends and regional specialities to the airport, including brands making their German debut. Highlights include EL&N London, Popeyes, bona’me, Papa Pepe, and Rheinbissen.

Alongside the expansion of the F&B offering, the airport’s travel retail range is also being expanded with several new RELAY stores. These will offer a curated range of newspapers, books, snacks, drinks, travel essentials and convenience products.

Further openings are planning in the coming months, including additional RELAY stores and new concepts such as Affenbande, Discover and a hybrid RELAY Café format combining retail and café services.

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