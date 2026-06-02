Lagardère TR opens first airport Greggs outside the UK at Tenerife South

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Lagardère TR
Lagardère TR opens first airport Greggs outside the UK at Tenerife South

The 197sqm store is positioned to serve Tenerife South Airport’s British passenger base.

Lagardère Travel Retail has opened the first Greggs store in an airport outside the UK, marking a significant milestone for both companies with the launch of the new outlet at Tenerife South Airport.

The opening, which coincided with Canary Islands Day on 1 June, represents the beginning of a new partnership between Lagardère Travel Retail and the popular British food-to-go brand, aimed at bringing Greggs’ well-established appeal to international travel retail environments.

Located airside in Terminal A, adjacent to passport control and one of the airport’s main departure routes to the UK, the 197sqm store is positioned to serve Tenerife South Airport’s substantial British passenger base. The airport welcomed more than 14 million passengers in 2025, including approximately 5.5 million travellers from the UK.

The new outlet offers Greggs’ best-known products, including its iconic sausage rolls, alongside a menu tailored to the local market and passenger mix, with the opening further strengthening Lagardère Travel Retail’s foodservice offer in Spain and reflecting its strategy of combining globally recognised brands with local market insights to create relevant concepts for travellers.

Christine Bony, VP Dining at Lagardère Travel Retail, said: “We are delighted to begin our partnership with Greggs at Tenerife South Airport. This opening illustrates how we work with high street brands with strong consumer recognition to support their international development in travel environments. By combining passenger insights, location dynamics and our global footprint, we are able to identify the right concepts and create the conditions for them to reach an international audience.”

Lagardère Travel Retail Spain & Portugal CEO Javier Cagigal added: “The introduction of Greggs in Spain reflects our strategy to further diversify our foodservice offer with internationally recognised brands that complement our local concepts. Tenerife South Airport is a strong example of how we adapt our offer to match passenger profiles and continuously enhance its relevance. We look forward very much to working with Greggs and to harnessing the brand’s appeal to our customers in Tenerife.”

Image Credit: Lagardère TR
Lagardère TR opens first airport Greggs outside the UK at Tenerife South

The new Greggs is located airside in Terminal A, adjacent to passport control and one of the airport’s main departure routes to the UK.

For Greggs, the launch marks its first venture into an overseas airport environment, building on its strong domestic presence across the UK, where it operates more than 3,000 shops and generates annual revenues exceeding £2 billion.

Greggs Chief Executive Roisin Currie commented: “Tenerife South Airport is a hub for millions of UK and international passengers each year, making it the ideal location to test spreading our wings in an overseas setting. It’s an exciting milestone for Greggs as we bring a slice of home to the Canaries, and we’re confident our great-value offering will resonate just as well under the Spanish sun as it does on the UK high street.”

The opening underlines the continued evolution of airport foodservice, with operators increasingly leveraging strong consumer brands to enhance passenger choice and create familiar dining experiences in key travel hubs.

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail opens ‘last-minute’ duty free store at Jorge Chávez

READ MORE: Lagardère TR’s Relay makes UK debut at LHR T2

READ MORE: Lagardère TR launches new food and retail concepts at Düsseldorf Airport

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Guerlain rolls out trio of new beauty novelties including relaunched Kiss Kiss

Image Credit: Guerlain French beauty house Guerlain has launched three new beauty heroes,...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
The Bluedog Group joins the TR Consumer Forum as Platinum Sponsor International
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail opens 'last-minute' duty free store at Jorge Chávez The Americas
image description
Today's travellers seeking authenticity, craftsmanship and mindful drinks Asia & Pacific
image description
Bateel: Leverage luxury gifting to solve category fatigue in travel retail Asia & Pacific
image description
m1nd-set highlights how companions influence shopping behaviour International
image description
Jägermeister launches new City Labels range International
image description
Lagardère TR’s Relay makes UK debut at LHR T2 Europe
image description
Bvlgari unveils Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial at Zurich Airport Channel News
image description
Diageo Global Travel unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 activations Channel News
image description
On location: Technovation charts PMI’s path from cigarettes to smoke-free International
right