Lagardère TR opens first airport Greggs outside the UK at Tenerife South

Image Credit: Lagardère TR

Lagardère Travel Retail has opened the first Greggs store in an airport outside the UK, marking a significant milestone for both companies with the launch of the new outlet at Tenerife South Airport.

The opening, which coincided with Canary Islands Day on 1 June, represents the beginning of a new partnership between Lagardère Travel Retail and the popular British food-to-go brand, aimed at bringing Greggs’ well-established appeal to international travel retail environments.

Located airside in Terminal A, adjacent to passport control and one of the airport’s main departure routes to the UK, the 197sqm store is positioned to serve Tenerife South Airport’s substantial British passenger base. The airport welcomed more than 14 million passengers in 2025, including approximately 5.5 million travellers from the UK.

The new outlet offers Greggs’ best-known products, including its iconic sausage rolls, alongside a menu tailored to the local market and passenger mix, with the opening further strengthening Lagardère Travel Retail’s foodservice offer in Spain and reflecting its strategy of combining globally recognised brands with local market insights to create relevant concepts for travellers.

Christine Bony, VP Dining at Lagardère Travel Retail, said: “We are delighted to begin our partnership with Greggs at Tenerife South Airport. This opening illustrates how we work with high street brands with strong consumer recognition to support their international development in travel environments. By combining passenger insights, location dynamics and our global footprint, we are able to identify the right concepts and create the conditions for them to reach an international audience.”

Lagardère Travel Retail Spain & Portugal CEO Javier Cagigal added: “The introduction of Greggs in Spain reflects our strategy to further diversify our foodservice offer with internationally recognised brands that complement our local concepts. Tenerife South Airport is a strong example of how we adapt our offer to match passenger profiles and continuously enhance its relevance. We look forward very much to working with Greggs and to harnessing the brand’s appeal to our customers in Tenerife.”

Image Credit: Lagardère TR

For Greggs, the launch marks its first venture into an overseas airport environment, building on its strong domestic presence across the UK, where it operates more than 3,000 shops and generates annual revenues exceeding £2 billion.

Greggs Chief Executive Roisin Currie commented: “Tenerife South Airport is a hub for millions of UK and international passengers each year, making it the ideal location to test spreading our wings in an overseas setting. It’s an exciting milestone for Greggs as we bring a slice of home to the Canaries, and we’re confident our great-value offering will resonate just as well under the Spanish sun as it does on the UK high street.”

The opening underlines the continued evolution of airport foodservice, with operators increasingly leveraging strong consumer brands to enhance passenger choice and create familiar dining experiences in key travel hubs.

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