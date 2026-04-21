Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland has forged a new strategic partnership with Waitrose, to introduce the UK premium food brand to four new Relay stores at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2, beginning in May.

The Waitrose collaboration is part of Lagardère’s integrated Travel Essentials and Food-to-Go strategy at Heathrow, and supports its aim to introduce well-known high street brands into the airport environment.

The curated product range will include premium sandwiches, wraps, salads and fresh fruit, all with clear and consistent Waitrose branding.

Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland Commercial Director Nicholas Dunne commented: “This partnership with Waitrose marks a significant step in our ambition to elevate the food-to-go experience within our blended Travel Essentials offer.

“By bringing one of the UK’s most trusted premium food brands to Relay at Heathrow Terminal 2, we are combining quality, convenience and strong brand recognition to better serve passengers in a fast-paced environment.

“The partnership demonstrates our ability to leverage our cross-business line expertise and partner with leading High Street brands to adapt their offer to the specific needs of travellers.”

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Waitrose Chief Commercial Officer Charlotte Di Cello noted: “Launching at Heathrow marks our first move into airport retail and an important step in growing our brand by bringing our offer to more customers in high-traffic locations.

“In partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail, our food-to-go offer will launch in four stores in Terminal 2 by the end of the year, building on the progress we’re already making in travel retail, alongside continued investment in our own shops and online offer.”

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