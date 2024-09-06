Lagardère Travel retail brings Relay stores to Croatia and Kazakhstan

Lagardère Travel Retail has announced a strategic partnership with TAV Airports, a member of Groupe ADP, and its subsidiary BTA Food & Services, through a franchise agreement to introduce the Relay brand to Croatia and Kazakhstan.

In total six new Relay stores will be introduced: three at Zagreb Franjo Tuđman International Airport in Croatia; and three additional ones at Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan.

As the gateway to Kazakhstan’s economic and cultural capital, Almaty Airport served 6.4 million passengers this year, as of the end of July. A new international terminal with a $200m investment was inaugurated in June.

Zagreb Airport welcomed 2.4 million passengers in the first seven months of 2024, with an increase of 17% compared to the previous year.

The stores have a flexible layout that adapts to the unique spaces in each airport, providing a range of products, from travel essentials alongside to locally sourced products.

The expansion into Croatia and Kazakhstan brings Relay’s global footprint to 30 countries across all five continents.

This growth follows a successful year for the brand, which saw openings in new markets such as Peru in South America, and the renewal of partnerships in key locations including Paris Aéroport, Auckland airport and Prague Vaclav Havel Airport.

Nathalie Simon, EVP Retail Lagardère Travel Retail, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with TAV Airports to bring Relay to these new markets. At Relay, we are dedicated to providing advanced convenience to our customers and anticipating travelers’ needs.

Our new signature, ‘Relay, What Moves You,’ unveiled earlier this year, reflects our commitment to transforming travel into enjoyable and personalized experiences in an era of fast-paced journeys and ever-changing consumer demands.”

Baha Bülbül, CEO of BTA Food & Services: “We are excited to expand our offer mix to passengers with the valuable partnership of Lagardère Travel Retail. The new locations in Zagreb and Almaty airports allow us to serve a broader audience and provide travelers with high-quality products and services that meet their needs on the go.”

