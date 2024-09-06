Lagardère Travel retail brings Relay stores to Croatia and Kazakhstan

By Benedict Evans |

These new stores are intended to showcase the strengths of the brand’s one-stop-shopping concept.

Lagardère Travel Retail has announced a strategic partnership with TAV Airports, a member of Groupe ADP, and its subsidiary BTA Food & Services, through a franchise agreement to introduce the Relay brand to Croatia and Kazakhstan.

In total six new Relay stores will be introduced: three at Zagreb Franjo Tuđman International Airport in Croatia; and three additional ones at Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan.

As the gateway to Kazakhstan’s economic and cultural capital, Almaty Airport served 6.4 million passengers this year, as of the end of July. A new international terminal with a $200m investment was inaugurated in June.

Zagreb Airport welcomed 2.4 million passengers in the first seven months of 2024, with an increase of 17% compared to the previous year.

The stores have a flexible layout that adapts to the unique spaces in each airport, providing a range of products, from travel essentials alongside to locally sourced products.

The expansion into Croatia and Kazakhstan brings Relay’s global footprint to 30 countries across all five continents.

Baha Bülbül, CEO of BTA Food & Services: “We are excited to expand our offer mix to passengers with the valuable partnership of Lagardère Travel Retail. The new locations in Zagreb and Almaty airports allow us to serve a broader audience and provide travelers with high-quality products and services that meet their needs on the go.”

This growth follows a successful year for the brand, which saw openings in new markets such as Peru in South America, and the renewal of partnerships in key locations including Paris Aéroport, Auckland airport and Prague Vaclav Havel Airport.

Nathalie Simon, EVP Retail Lagardère Travel Retail, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with TAV Airports to bring Relay to these new markets. At Relay, we are dedicated to providing advanced convenience to our customers and anticipating travelers’ needs.

Our new signature, ‘Relay, What Moves You,’ unveiled earlier this year, reflects our commitment to transforming travel into enjoyable and personalized experiences in an era of fast-paced journeys and ever-changing consumer demands.”

Baha Bülbül, CEO of BTA Food & Services: “We are excited to expand our offer mix to passengers with the valuable partnership of Lagardère Travel Retail. The new locations in Zagreb and Almaty airports allow us to serve a broader audience and provide travelers with high-quality products and services that meet their needs on the go.”

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Stefan Picard as Cambodia branch CEO

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland announces new leadership team

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail going for gold as Olympics fever peaks in Paris

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q2 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Shiseido sees sharp travel retail decline, leans on Japan and EMEA

Shiseido's net sales dropped 1% year-on-year, and core operating profit dropped ¥8.8bn ($50m)...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Bitmore to unveil new MagSafe consumer tech range at TFWA International
image description
Montblanc opens new boutique at Kempegowda International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
William Grant & Sons debuting new stand and skus at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Jägermeister extends Teremana Tequila release in APAC travel retail Asia & Pacific
image description
R&F Travel Retail inaugurates debut cruise shop at Holyhead Port in the UK Europe
image description
DDFS partnership with ICICI Bank ‘redefines shopping benefits’ Indian Sub Cont
image description
Ritter Sport looks ahead to TFWA Cannes with NPD showcase International
image description
Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club opens at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove Asia & Pacific
image description
Fund-raising initiative for Smile Train launched at APTRA networking event Asia & Pacific
image description
Maison Audry to debut new cognacs at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference International
right