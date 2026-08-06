Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail Poland has opened a new retail and foodservice area covering nearly 700 sqm of commercial space at Warsaw Modlin Airport, introducing two new concepts – Costa Coffee and 1Minute Smacznego – into the fold.

The new development marks one of Lagardère Travel Retail Poland’s largest single investments at the airport in recent years.

It comes as part of the airport’s planned infrastructure expansion, which includes the development of the passenger terminal, to cater to rising traffic numbers and traveller demand for convenient access to quality food, beverage and retail services.

“Warsaw Modlin is currently one of the fastest-growing regional airports in Poland, and our ambition is to support this growth by creating commercial spaces tailored to the specific needs of both the airport and its passengers,” said Dariusz Sinkiewicz, Deputy CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Poland.

“We were pleased to take on this fast-track project. Tailor-made solutions are at the heart of our approach, and our two flagship foodservice brands – 1Minute Smacznego! and Costa Coffee in the Light format – are a perfect fit for the airport’s profile and passenger mix.”

The new commercial area will provide passengers with a total of 200 seats, with both Costa Coffee and 1Minute Smacznego operating in line with the airport’s flight schedule, serving customers from the first to the last Ryanair departure of the day.

Costa Coffee will offer premium coffee, desserts and a range of grab-and-go meals, including wraps, sandwiches and salads.

Meanwhile, 1Minute Smacznego!, Lagardère Travel Retail’s ‘foodvenience’ concept, will serve freshly prepared snacks and fast-food items alongside a variety of convenience products, groceries and travel essentials.

The outlet will also feature the ‘Przystanek Kawa’ coffee-to-go concept and solutions designed to streamline order collection and improve customer flow.

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

“Rapid passenger growth requires the entire airport ecosystem to evolve at the same pace,” said Jacek Kowalski, CEO of Warsaw Modlin Airport.

“Expanding infrastructure is only part of the equation – developing the commercial offer is equally important. The project was delivered within a highly ambitious schedule, making close cooperation between all partners essential.

“Working together with Lagardère Travel Retail enabled us to create a new retail and foodservice area in a very short timeframe and adapt it to the needs of a growing number of passengers.”

The opening of the new units brings the total number of retail and foodservice outlets operated by Lagardère Travel Retail Poland to 13.

“One of the biggest challenges facing airports today is the ability to rapidly adapt infrastructure to changing passenger traffic,” said Lucio Rossetto, Regional COO Europe, Lagardère Travel Retail.

“In this respect, the project at Warsaw Modlin Airport was particularly demanding, as the development of the commercial area had to be delivered within a very ambitious timeframe.

“Thanks to the experience we have gained across hundreds of airports and railway stations worldwide, we are able to operate efficiently even in highly demanding environments.

“This kind of flexibility and ability to execute projects quickly will be among the key success factors for the travel retail industry in the years ahead.”

Warsaw Modlin Airport is one of the fastest-growing airports in Poland. In May 2026, passenger traffic increased by more than 160% year-on-year, while nearly 1.5 million travellers passed through the airport during the first seven months of the year.

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