Lagardère Travel Retail signs landmark renewal with Genève Aéroport

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail has announced the renewal of its duty-free and fashion concessions with Genève Aéroport.

The news follows the selection of Lagardère Travel Retail to operate five Travel Essentials outlets at Geneva, paving the way for the debut of the Relay brand at the airport.

The renewed agreement covers 1,660sqm of duty-free retail space, 500sqm of multi-brand fashion, and an additional 84sqm mono-brand fashion unit.

Speaking exclusively to TRBusiness Lucio Rossetto, COO Europe & North America of Lagardère Travel Retail, highlighted how Switzerland is a “highly strategic” market for Lagardère Travel Retail. He elaborated on the importance of the win, both commercially and strategically, within the company’s European footprint.

“This is a very important and satisfying development for us, not just because Genève Aéroport is a key location within our European footprint, but also because it reflects the strength and continuity of our long-standing partnership with the airport,” he told us. “Over more than 15 years of operations in Geneva, we have built a relationship based on trust, performance and shared ambition with Lagardère Travel Retail and Genève Aéroport.

“Geneva also holds a very specific strategic role in the global travel ecosystem. Beyond being a key gateway to Switzerland, it is a city closely connected to international organisations and multilateral flows, creating a highly diverse and demanding passenger base. In that context, Switzerland is and will remain a very dynamic travel retail market, making our success in Geneva all the more meaningful.”

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail has operated fashion at Geneva since 2011, and duty-free since 2017.

“We are pleased to continue this longstanding partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail, which will contribute to strengthen Genève Aéroport’s identity through an enhanced retail experience.” said Jean-François de Saussure, CEO of Genève Aéroport.

“We are particularly delighted to see a strong focus on local products and brands creating a true sense of place that reflects the identity of Geneva and Switzerland.”

For the new chapter, Lagardère Travel Retail will introduce a tailor-made commercial project designed to support the airport’s strategic vision.

This will be underpinned by a comprehensive refurbishment of all stores, which will be fully redesigned and refitted.

“This renewed partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail reflects our shared ambition to continuously elevate the passenger experience at Genève Aéroport,” said Kristina Mees, Chief Commercial Officer of Genève Aéroport.

“We have been impressed by the fresh thinking and ideas that the team brought to our discussions, and by their determination to raise the bar for retail even higher. We are very confident in their ability to deliver a compelling and high-performing retail experience at Genève Aéroport, fully aligned with our strategic vision.”

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

The renovation will give rise to the global debut of Lagardère Travel Retail’s new duty-free concept which, says the company, incorporates a strengthened ‘sense of place’ celebrating the culture and produce of Switzerland and the canton of Geneva.

Built around a clear value-creation approach, the project combines ‘innovative retail concepts, a carefully curated brand mix, immersive experiences, and high standards of service, while integrating strong sustainability commitments’.

“The renewal of our partnership with Genève Aéroport is of particular importance for Lagardère Travel Retail, and we would like to extend our sincere thanks to them for their continued trust,” commented Frédéric Chevalier, Chairman & CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail.

“Geneva is a dynamic and vibrant market for airport retail, one where we enjoy a strong relationship with our airport partner based on trust and shared values. This new chapter in that relationship illustrates both the strength of our local operations and our ability to continuously elevate our offer through close collaboration between our Swiss and global teams, working hand in hand to create value for our partners and for our customers. It also reflects our strategic ambition to further develop innovative and high-performing retail experiences in mature and high-potential markets.”

Added Pascal le Droff, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland: “We are extremely proud to continue our journey with Genève Aéroport – not just a landlord, but a true partner. This renewal reflects the strength and quality of our partnership, along with the commitment and expertise of our local teams, whom I thank for their dedication and hard work every day.

“Together with Genève Aéroport over many years, we have been confronted by challenges, but the quality of our discussions, our mutual understanding, and the alignment of our goals have enabled us to maintain the highest standards of service for travellers to and from Geneva. We are now determined to go even further to enhance the passenger experience, and look forward very much to the opportunities that this new era will bring.”

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Marking a new chapter in Geneva

In his interview for TRBusiness, Rossetto also delved into more detail on the brands and experiences shoppers can expect to discover in the refurbished duty-free space.

“The ambition in Geneva is to deliver a fully renewed and culturally relevant retail experience, where each store has its own identity while contributing to a coherent overall journey,” he told us.

“In duty-free, the concept is built around strong experiential pillars and a ‘one boutique, one proposition’ approach, ensuring that every space is tailored to its role and audience. Travellers will discover a significantly enriched offer with a strong emphasis on local relevance and differentiation.

“Across categories, the aim is to give brands maximum expression while elevating the sense of place through Swiss excellence and craftsmanship.”

The allocation of space, says Rossetto, has been designed in line with passenger needs and evolving expectations in Geneva, with a strong focus on both performance categories and emerging trends.

“Confectionery remains a key driver, as an emblematic Swiss category, alongside tobacco, which continues to play a structural role in the perception of value,” he said. “At the same time, beauty and liquor will benefit from enhanced visibility and more immersive environments.

“A particular focus has been placed on fragrance and cosmetics, with the introduction of niche perfumes, private collections, Korean beauty trends, dermo-cosmetics and Swiss skincare. A dedicated fine fragrance space will further elevate this universe.

“Local relevance is also central to the concept, with a strong ‘sense of place’ approach across categories: Swiss and Genevan chocolate brands, interactive spaces dedicated to chocolate experiences, wines from different Swiss cantons, and more than 15 local brands from the canton of Geneva integrated into the offer.

“Tobacco remains a key strategic category, with a strong focus on alternative solutions to smoking and the creation of a dedicated space – a significant milestone for the category and a signal of transformation in this segment.”

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

The Travel Essentials network will be built around a differentiated portfolio of concepts, combining consistency with strong localisation.

“Two stores will carry the Relay identity, built on its proven fundamentals, but adapted to Geneva and Switzerland through architecture, assortment and storytelling,” said Rossetto. “This includes a stronger integration of emblematic Swiss brands and a locally adapted expression of the concept, including a customised approach to the brand’s visual universe and localised elements such as the mascot Hay.

“In addition, a hybrid ‘Relay – Swiss Stories’ concept has been developed exclusively for Geneva. It combines a strong editorial and retail approach, showcasing Swiss and Genevan designers and highlighting signature elements such as personalised writing instruments, including Caran d’Ache.

“Finally, a dedicated Tech2Go store will bring a fully reimagined electronics and accessories offer in a modern, Geneva-specific design environment.”

The mono-brand fashion outlet occupied by Polo Ralph Lauren Genève will evolve into a sunglasses-focused concept, positioning itself around premium eyewear brands under a new identity: The Eye Studio Geneva.

Finally, the Fashion Gallery will be fully reimagined under a new concept: The Fashion Studio Geneva.

“The transformation is structured around four key pillars,” explained Rossetto. “First, a completely redesigned retail concept with dedicated activation areas and a runway-style space to showcase seasonal collections in a more dynamic and engaging way.

“Second, a curated and distinctive brand mix combining core fashion pillars with new propositions, including the integration of second-hand luxury pieces and a reinforced Swiss identity, with brands such as Victorinox and Caran d’Ache, alongside lifestyle and seasonal categories.

“Third, a stronger hospitality and service dimension to enhance passenger experience and a seamless journey. And finally, a continued focus on operational excellence to ensure consistency and performance.”

Putting consumers at the heart

Geneva Airport CCO Kristina Mees is speaking at the 2026 TR Consumer Forum in Geneva on the panel session titled ‘Navigating the Commercial Journey: Passenger Choices Between Food & Beverage and Retail in Airports’.

Lagardère Travel Retail’s Lucio Rossetto, is speaking on the ‘Premiumisation versus Value-Seeking: The Polarisation of the Travel Retail Consumer’ panel session. Both sessions are taking place on Thursday 2 July. Please click here to view the full agenda.

The DF&TR industry’s consumer-centric Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner. Tickets are available to purchase until Friday 19 June.

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