[UPDATED] Lagardère Travel Retail has won the rights in a competitive tender to operate more than 20 duty free shops at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS).

In major news announced today, the Paris-headquartered travel retailer will take a 70% share in the company that will run the business, with remaining 30% stake being held by the airport.

Lagardère Travel Retail will preside over core categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, sunglasses and liquor, tobacco & confectionery, as it strengthens a 10-year alliance with AMS running its fashion and souvenirs concessions.

The development draws the curtain on Gebr. Heinemann’s decade-long Schiphol Airport Retail (SAR) joint venture with AMS, which will conclude in April 2025.

As reported, AMS launched a landmark tender earlier this year under the auspices of its new retail and F&B strategy.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of relevant Dutch competition authorities and other customary conditions, with finalisation expected during the first half of 2025.

A big European statement from Lagardère

Planned redevelopments will offer expanded and redesigned spaces to enhance the retail offer.

Dag Rasmussen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère Travel Retail, commented: “This partnership will solidify Lagardère Travel Retail’s position as a major duty free operator in the European market. We are very pleased to have been selected by Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and looking forward to strengthening our long-term relationship. Together, we will aim to transform and elevate the retail experience.”

Lucio Rossetto, Chief Operating Officer Europe of Lagardère Travel Retail added: “Our shared vision is to transform the duty free experience into a world-leading standard, blending operational excellence with a uniquely Dutch sense of place. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for the travel retail industry.”

Arthur Reijnhart, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport Commercial Director, commented: “The expansion of the cooperation with Lagardère Travel Retail is a very important moment for Schiphol in the implementation of our new retail strategy. With our intensive investment programme over the next few years, we aim to restore Schiphol’s magic and iconic status as a leading airport.

“With Lagardère Travel Retail, we have found a partner with whom we will transform our duty free stores into beautiful locations with a modern assortment, appealing prices and attractive appearance. The goal is to exceed the expectations of our passengers, and we are convinced that together with Lagardère Travel Retail we can achieve this.”

In the latter half of 2023, Royal Schiphol Group announced €3bn in maintenance and renewal of the airport’s assets, which have included the newly opened Kaagbaan Runway, an upgrade and extension of Lounge 1 to cover 24,000sq m and to Lounge 2 spanning its space and retail offering.

The airport inaugurated last month a new section of Lounge 1, delivering an additional 5,000sq m of space for passengers flying within Europe.

Heinemann issues statement and vows to return…

In November 2023, the airport bought out airport retailer Kappé (effective 1 January 2024), an historic commercial partner for the aviation hub since the 1950s that ran its perfume, cosmetics and sunglasses shops.

“We’re looking to raise the quality of our F&B and diversify our concepts, bring in additional luxury brands and grow our core categories such as liquor, cosmetics and tobacco,” Hans de Groot, Head of Retail, F&B and Commercial Services at Royal Schiphol Group told TRBusiness in an exclusive interview carried in the Top 10 Airports report in the June/July e-zine.

As mentioned above, Gebr. Heinemann will wrap-up its SAR in April after a successful 10-year stint.

The Hamburg-headquartered travel retailer confirmed in a statement issued via LinkedIn that its operations will continue as usual to smooth the transition.

Its approximately 200 employees will remain with SAR.

Tobias Bechinger, Director Sales Western Europe, said: “Although we are stepping aside for now, we look forward to new challenges and opportunities. I personally regret that we will no longer have the many dedicated, friendly, and competent employees in our ranks. Their valuable work and commitment have significantly contributed to our success. I wish them all the best for the future and sincerely hope that our paths may cross again one day.”

Nico Reifkogel, Director Business Development Sales, added: “We retain a strong market position within Europe and do learn with every tender. We are committed to returning in ten years to reclaim our position.”

All images source: Lagardère Travel Retail.

