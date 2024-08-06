Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland has shared further details of its new management team following the appointment of CEO Peter Newbould.

As revealed by TRBusiness, Newbould assumed the leadership reins last month – taking over from Marion Engelhard – after moving from cruise retailer Harding+.

He boasts more than 25 years’ leadership experience in retail and travel retail, including a decade with WHSmith International where he served as Managing Director and Senior Vice President for the company’s airport electronics and travel accessories business InMotion, among other senior roles.

Alongside Newbould, the new-look leadership team comprises Erika Baranscher, F&B Director; Gail Downing, HR Director; Tim Ward, Retail Director; Etienne Leutenegger, IT Director; Liam Grundy, Commercial Director; and Michael Attali, Finance Director.

The move ‘strengthens our executive community with industry experts, aimed at ensuring sustainable and continuous growth in both operations and the company’, Lagardère Travel Retail said in a statement.

