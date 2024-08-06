Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland announces new leadership team

By Luke Barras-hill |

Peter Newbould leads Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland’s newly formed leadership team.

Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland has shared further details of its new management team following the appointment of CEO Peter Newbould.

As revealed by TRBusiness, Newbould assumed the leadership reins last month – taking over from Marion Engelhard – after moving from cruise retailer Harding+.

He boasts more than 25 years’ leadership experience in retail and travel retail, including a decade with WHSmith International where he served as Managing Director and Senior Vice President for the company’s airport electronics and travel accessories business InMotion, among other senior roles.

Alongside Newbould, the new-look leadership team comprises Erika Baranscher, F&B Director; Gail Downing, HR Director; Tim Ward, Retail Director; Etienne Leutenegger, IT Director; Liam Grundy, Commercial Director; and Michael Attali, Finance Director.

The move ‘strengthens our executive community with industry experts, aimed at ensuring sustainable and continuous growth in both operations and the company’, Lagardère Travel Retail said in a statement.

READ MORE: Duty free flourishes as Lagardère Travel Retail reports €2,748 million in H1 2024

READ MORE: [VIDEO] On the shop floor with LLA, Lagardère and Lego

READ MORE: Lagardère crowns newest Lego and Discover London units at Luton Airport

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail scales up & sets new standards at London City Airport

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Perth Airport invites bids for speciality retail units

Speciality retailers are being invited to submit proposals for four post-security retail sites...

image description image description
Europe

Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records

[UPDATE] London Heathrow Airport has further retail store openings in sight in the coming...

image description image description
Sustainability

TR Sustainability Week to return in December

TR Sustainability Week – the DF&TR industry’s first and only virtual event dedicated...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Starboard CS unfurls 5,629sq ft of retail space on TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 7 Europe
image description
Ospree Duty Free opens TechnOspree store in Mumbai International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
LVMH H124 results show promising growth and ongoing DFS challenges International
image description
Tab Musleh assumes new role at Qatar Airways Middle East
image description
De Rigo Group signs early licensing renewal with eyewear brand Tous International
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR reveals Martell Cordon Bleu Paris in time for Olympics Europe
image description
Iraqi government and World Bank branch launch Baghdad RFQ Middle East
image description
Lotte Duty Free holds GlenAllachie whisky class for VIP customers Asia & Pacific
image description
Ospree Duty Free launches shopping bonanza with electric car as grand prize Indian Sub Cont
image description
WH Smith North America opens Las Vegas inspired retail stores at LAS The Americas
right