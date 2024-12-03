Lindt Dubai Chocolade touches down in Zurich Airport for one-day event

Lindt Dubai Chocolade Zurich Airport

Going, going, gone: all 50 available bars sold out within minutes.

Last month premium Swiss confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli partnered with Avolta to bring a new edition of its Lindt Dubai Chocolade to Zurich Airport.

On 30 November, for one day only, 50 bars were made available to passengers at Lindt’s flagship travel retail location – and all sold out within minutes. The limited availability had been pre-announced via social media, including on Lindt Switzerland’s and Zurich Airport’s official Instagram accounts.

The Lindt Dubai Chocolade taps into the viral ‘Dubai chocolate’ trend sweeping social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Lindt’s product range gained international attention following the much-hyped launch of a handmade and numbered edition in Germany, which prompted long queues and generated extensive online coverage.

Renowned for its texture, the Lindt Dubai Chocolade combines the brand’s signature milk chocolate with a filling of 24% pistachio paste and crispy kadayif. Often referred to as angel hair, these fine dough threads are a mainstay in Levantine and Arab desserts.

Lindt Dubai Chocolade Zurich Airport

Renowned for its texture, the Lindt Dubai Chocolade bar combines the brand’s milk chocolate with a filling of 24% pistachio paste and crispy kadayif.

Lindt & Sprüngli Head of Global Travel Retail Peter Zehnder commented: “Travel retail has always been a hotbed for innovation, so it is fitting that our customers got to experience – if they were lucky – the Lindt Dubai Chocolade.

“It was great to see the excitement around the Lindt Boutique at Zurich Airport – proof that no product category can enchant the world quite like chocolate!”

Avolta Global Category Management Head – Confectionery, Food, Souvenirs & Toys Philippe Moryl commented: “This initiative perfectly illustrates the way Avolta aims to revolutionise travel retail, responding to travellers’ trends and demands. Thanks to our fantastic partnership and the agility of Peter Zehnder and his team, we were able to bring Lindt Dubai Chocolade to travellers when the viral product was at its peak.

Lindt Dubai Chocolade Zurich

The limited availability of the sought-after Dubai bars sparked long queues – and brisk business for the Zurich Lindt boutique.

“We’re thrilled that the much sought-after Lindt Dubai Chocolade brought such excitement to Zurich Airport and it created a great opportunity for our customers to discover our unique Lindt boutique that re-opened just a few months ago. We will continue our active collaboration with the Lindt team, to surprise and delight our customers, and to bring exclusive brand experiences to our Club Avolta members. Journey on!”

image description

