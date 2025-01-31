Lindt Global Travel Retail unveils new retail island at Zurich Airport

By Benedict Evans |

Lindt said the upgraded retail space showcases its commitment to shopper engagement and product innovation.

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has unveiled its upgraded Lindt Retail Island at its home hub, Zurich Airport. The revamped 57sq m island is the latest milestone in a decade-plus ‘Trinity’ partnership between Lindt, Avolta, and Zurich Airport.

Upgrades include: the Lindor Smile Machine, an interactive photobooth combined with a sampling machine, activated by a smile which the takes and prints a souvenir photo and dispenses a chilled Lindor truffle; exclusive launch products such as its Dubai Chocolade tablets; freshly-made chocolate from the nearby Lindt Boutique, and the widest assortment of Lindt products in travel retail globally, such as the  Lindor and Swiss Masterpieces, Lindt Choco Wafers, The Lindt Gruezi range, and Lindor Pick n Mix.

Peter Zehnder, Head of Global Travel Retail, Lindt & Sprüngli commented: “Zurich Airport is a strategically key location for Lindt in travel retail where we aim to deliver the ultimate expression of the Lindt brand and bring to life our mission: to enchant the world with chocolate.

Our upgraded Lindt Retail Island is a perfect complement to the Lindt Boutique at Zurich Airport, offering shoppers the opportunity to explore a broad range of our iconic chocolates in a premium, engaging space. We’re delighted to strengthen our leadership in premium chocolate at our home airport and to continue partnering with Avolta and Zurich Airport to deliver more memorable Lindt moments.”

