Liquid Death grows UK footprint with WHSmith Travel stores listings

By Faye Bartle |

Liquid Death

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw flavoured sparkling water and Liquid Death drinking water.

Non-alcoholic beverage brand Liquid Death has secured listings with 130 WHSmith Travel stores, marking its latest retail brick-and-mortar listing in the UK.

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw flavoured sparkling water (500ml) and Liquid Death Still Water (500ml) can be found at the travel retailer, which has a wide range of locations in the UK, including at airports, hospitals, train stations and motorway service areas.

“We are excited to continue growing our UK footprint by launching into WHSmith Travel stores across the country,” said Mike Cessario, Founder & CEO at Liquid Death.

“Often the only drink options while travelling are packaged in single-use plastic, so expanding to this market fits perfectly with our Death to Plastic mission.”

Liquid Death comes in ‘infinitely recyclable’ aluminium cans. The still mountain water is sourced from the Austrian Alps and is said to contain natural electrolytes.

The low-sugar, flavoured sparkling water is lightly sweetened with agave nectar. Each 500ml can contains 20 calories and 3g sugar from agave nectar, with no artificial flavours.

The brand is now available through more than 113,000 doors in total across the US, UK, Australia and beyond, buoyed by a following of more than 10.5 million across TikTok and Instagram.

The company reports that scanned sales through the registers hit a record $303 million for the latest 52 week period ending June 2024, up 63% versus the prior year.

A portion of Liquid Death’s proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bring clean drinking water to those in need.

READ MORE: Travel business drives strong peak trading period for WHSmith

READ MORE: Feather & Down gains UK airport listings with WHSmith

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta unveils revamped World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport

Avolta has officially unveiled its new World Duty Free (WDF) store at Edinburgh Airport,...

image description image description
International

Valrhona to focus on interactivity and NPD showcase at TFWA Cannes

Valrhona will be returning to the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes in September, with a particular...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
CDFG sees sharp decline in net sales and income ahead of its Q3 report Asia & Pacific
image description
London Stansted Airport reveals its billion-pound investment programme Europe
image description
Inflight digital provider Moment acquires e-commerce specialist Airfree International
image description
Photo gallery: Oliva Cigars' exclusive Riviera Sunset party illuminates Cannes International
image description
TFWA confirms 4% rise in buyers at World Exhibition & Conference 2024 International
image description
International Beverage previews new Speyburn range at TFWA Cannes International
image description
White Stuff to open first airport store at London Gatwick in November Europe
image description
Qatar Executive and Qatar Airways Privilege Club now offering Avios Middle East
image description
Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live! International
image description
Heinemann Oceania RAP endorsed by Reconciliation Australia in GTR first Asia & Pacific
right