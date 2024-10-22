Liquid Death grows UK footprint with WHSmith Travel stores listings

Non-alcoholic beverage brand Liquid Death has secured listings with 130 WHSmith Travel stores, marking its latest retail brick-and-mortar listing in the UK.

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw flavoured sparkling water (500ml) and Liquid Death Still Water (500ml) can be found at the travel retailer, which has a wide range of locations in the UK, including at airports, hospitals, train stations and motorway service areas.

“We are excited to continue growing our UK footprint by launching into WHSmith Travel stores across the country,” said Mike Cessario, Founder & CEO at Liquid Death.

“Often the only drink options while travelling are packaged in single-use plastic, so expanding to this market fits perfectly with our Death to Plastic mission.”

Liquid Death comes in ‘infinitely recyclable’ aluminium cans. The still mountain water is sourced from the Austrian Alps and is said to contain natural electrolytes.

The low-sugar, flavoured sparkling water is lightly sweetened with agave nectar. Each 500ml can contains 20 calories and 3g sugar from agave nectar, with no artificial flavours.

The brand is now available through more than 113,000 doors in total across the US, UK, Australia and beyond, buoyed by a following of more than 10.5 million across TikTok and Instagram.

The company reports that scanned sales through the registers hit a record $303 million for the latest 52 week period ending June 2024, up 63% versus the prior year.

A portion of Liquid Death’s proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bring clean drinking water to those in need.

