L’Occitane TR brings 50th anniversary celebrations to Paris

Image Credit: L’Occitane TR

L’Occitane Travel Retail has partnered with Extime Duty Free Paris, Extime JCDecaux Airport and Extime Lounge to launch a major experiential activation across Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Maison L’Occitane en Provence.

Running until 30 June, with the possibility of an extension, the ‘Extime Immersive Journey’ transforms key airport locations into a multi-sensory showcase of the brand’s Provençal heritage, ingredients and savoir-faire.

At the heart of the campaign is a central experiential podium in Terminal 1 at Paris Charles de Gaulle, designed as an open walk-through environment where travellers can discover the Maison’s most iconic ingredients, including Almond, Shea, Immortelle, Verbena and Lavender.

The activation combines hand massage rituals, ingredient-led product discovery, olfactory experiences and a lavender-inspired photobooth, alongside a five-minute guided audio experience inspired by L’Occitane Spa treatments. Premium gifts-with-purchase, personalised luggage tags and an in-store competition offering the chance to win a stay at Le Couvent des Minimes, Un Hôtel & Spa L’Occitane en Provence, further enhance engagement.

Beyond the podium, the campaign extends throughout the airport ecosystem via branded fixtures, cash desk displays and digital touchpoints. More than 130 digital screens across Paris airports support the activation, complemented by lounge sampling programmes and the introduction of L’Occitane’s Lavande Blanche hospitality range in 35 Extime Lounge bathrooms.

The campaign is also supported online through extime.com, targeted newsletters and the Extime Rewards programme.

Image Credit: L’Occitane TR

Evelyne Ly-Wainer, Managing Director, Global Travel Retail, L’Occitane Group, said: “Our partnership with Extime allows us to bring Maison L’Occitane en Provence to life in one of the world’s most dynamic travel retail environments. As we celebrate 50 years of our heritage brand, we wanted to create an immersive journey that captures the essence of Haute-Provence through sensorial experiences, storytelling and human connection.

“Travel retail is a unique stage where we can engage travellers in a meaningful yet accessible way, while driving both desirability and performance.”

Séverine Patureau, Commercial & Merchandising Director, Extime, added: “With L’Occitane en Provence, we have designed an Extime Immersive Journey that celebrates the Provençal art of living and the richness of its natural ingredients.

Image Credit: L’Occitane TR

“At every stage of the journey, from digital touchpoints to the boutique, we aimed to create a soothing, authentic and sensory interlude that resonates with the brand’s DNA. Our ambition is to offer passengers far more than a shopping moment: a true escape, filled with meaning and emotion.”

The activation forms part of L’Occitane’s wider 50th anniversary celebrations under the theme ‘Crafting Life Ties’, highlighting the brand’s long-standing connection to nature, people and Provence through a blend of storytelling, experiential retail and airport-wide visibility.

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