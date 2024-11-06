L’Occitane Travel Retail is highlighting the launch of a new campaign for Erborian, titled Leave Red on Read, which spotlights the brand’s cult CC Red Correct Cream.

As part of a significant investment by the brand in the French local market and in Europe, the campaign is being amplified and rolled out through a tailored 360-degree plan with an impactful podium at Orly Airport.

The campaign will also be highlighted at the following airports: Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, London Heathrow, Madrid and Berlin.

“Our goal with this impactful activation is to share Erborian’s Korean skincare ethos and lifestyle to travellers,” said Mona L’Hostis, Director of Marketing Global Travel Retail, L’Occitane Group.

“Erborian’s Leave Red on Read campaign is more than just a product promotion; it’s a commitment to helping people feel their best by addressing common skin concerns.

“We’re thrilled to be able to implement a multi-channel strategy that targets travellers at every stage of their journey, providing them with a real solution to redness while boosting their confidence.”

Back in April, campaign activations were also staged in Paris at La Samaritaine and Charles de Gaulle Airport. Indeed, it was the success of these that prompted the current campaign.

The eye-catching installation at Orly features a large podium with a mock giant-sized C Red Correct Cream positioned at the entrance of the duty free store.

Visitors can sample the product first-hand and discover the wider product assortment.

A gift with purchase of a plush and cosy pink headband is being offered to customers.

The campaign also includes a hyper-local geo-targeting strategy at the six airports aimed at engaging travellers both pre-trip and in-trip.

Travellers at Orly Airport Terminals 1 and 3, will also see the campaign splashed across strategically placed digital screens, ensuring Erborian’s key message is seen by both domestic and international shoppers.

Combining skincare benefits with make-up like results, the Erborian CC Red Correct Cream works to neutralise redness while enhancing the skin’s natural glow, helping consumers to achieve a more even-toned, radiant complexion – without the need for heavy coverage.

Established in 2007, Erborian is known for its advanced Korean skincare technology, with a product range offering simple yet effective solutions.

The CC Red Correct Cream features ingredients including soothing centella asiatica, hydrating glycerin and SPF25.

Erborian’s hybrid products, such as its signature BB and CC creams, reflect a key desire of the brand to ‘enable all women to achieve their own perfect skin’.

READ MORE: L’Occitane TR debuts immersive Botanical Lab pop-up in Sanya Block C

READ MORE: Experiences in travel retail need to be “meaningful, relevant, sharable, joyful”

READ MORE: L’Occitane Travel Retail unveils mega Sol de Janeiro summer pop-up at LHR