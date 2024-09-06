L’Occitane Travel Retail has launched a mega Sol de Janeiro pop-up at London Heathrow Airport, representing the focal point of the brand’s vibrant summer campaign in global travel retail.

This 360-degree activation is described as a ‘dynamic celebration of summer’ that has transformed Terminal 2 into a ‘tropical oasis of joy and inclusivity.’

Running until the end of September, the mega pop-up is part of a three-month global campaign designed to capture the spirit of summer and engage travellers in interactive, ‘sun-soaked’ experiences.

It features a striking circular cane structure liveried in the brand’s signature sunny yellow colour, surrounded by lush tropical foliage and emblazoned with the welcoming message: ‘SOL-CIAL CLUB by Sol de Janeiro’.

Inspired by beach clubs, the activation invites travellers to ‘unleash their summer selves’.

“This summer, we wanted to bring the essence of Brazil to travellers around the world,” said Marion Amirouche, Brand Manager, Sol de Janeiro, Global Travel Retail L’OCCITANE Group.

“Our mega pop-up at London Heathrow is a key focus of this massive global tour that celebrates the liberating spirit of summer, inclusivity, and the joy that the Sol de Janeiro brand represents.”

The Sol de Janeiro Summer Tour eencompasses activations in 105 airports across the globe, including at major hubs in Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Germany, the US, Canada, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

In the UK alone, 18 locations are hosting activations, with 49 in Europe, 19 in Latin America, 14 in North America, four in the APAC region and four in the Middle East.

Maximum visibility is secured thanks to panoramic screens and digital displays at London Heathrow and visual takeovers at Oslo and Istanbul Airports.

The campaign is amplified through a targeted social media strategy, intended to reach travellers at every stage of their journey.

Through hyper-local geo-targeting on Instagram and Facebook, the brand’s key message of ‘inclusivity, self-confidence and summer joy’ is delivered in multiple languages.

When travellers arrive at Heathrow’s Terminal 2, they are greeted by giant screens displaying Sol de Janeiro visuals all the way to the departures lounge.

“Celebrating summer and joy, this immersive activation brings the Sol de Janeiro brand to customers at Heathrow at a time when the passengers are in the mindset to engage and have the time to immerse themselves in this exciting activation,” said Richard Simkins, Director of Commercial & Partnerships, JCDecaux Airport.

“With Heathrow having just experienced its busiest ever month, this is a showcase for how Out-of-Home digital media space and experiential hubs can be combined to reach the influential airport audience in a powerful, vibrant and innovative way.”

Once customers arrive at the Sol de Janeiro mega pop-up, they are welcomed by brand ambassadors wearing bright yellow tee-shirts who ring a ‘Bum Bum’ designed vintage hotel bell to mark their arrival.

Customers are then encouraged strike a pose at the vintage Vespa photo booth.

Products can be discovered in the SOL-CIAL Club area, with fun sampling experiences such as the wall of novelty mist dispensers featuring the brand’s best-selling brand perfume mists including 62, 68, 40, 59, 71 and Rio Radiance.

Customers receive complimentary ribbon ‘wish’ bracelets bearing slogans and sprayed with their favourite perfume mist. Stickers are also given to customers for personalising their ‘funky jar’ and perfume mist product purchases.

In the Discovery Zone, visitors can unwind and sample hero products including the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist along with popular ranges Beija Flor, Delicia Drench and Bom Dia. Also featured are the Travel Jet Sets, Rio Radiance SPF 50, and the new Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist.

To enhance the experience, customers are can enjoy hand and arm massages from the brand ambassadors. The pink summer beach bag is a fitting gift with purchase.

Finally, customers can take part in the ‘Happy Holiday Dance’ feature by busting a groove to the Brazilian-inspired music and seeing their moves synchronised on the big screen.

The Sol de Janeiro range of body care, fragrance and hair care products debuted in travel retail in 2023.

The brand has a multi-generational fanbase, with Gen Z being its highest growth segment.

READ MORE: Five beauty category trends in travel retail and how to leverage them

READ MORE: DFS Group announces global launch of its annual beauty showcase

READ MORE: L’Occitane TR launches biggest-ever Sol de Janeiro airport summer tour