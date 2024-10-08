London City Airport Community Fund awards £40,000 to 15 local charities

London City Airport (LCY) has confirmed the successful applicants for the second tranche of funding from its annual £75,000 Community Fund, including charity Made in Hackney.

London City Airport has awarded over £40,000 of funding to 15 local charities and not-for-profit organisations across eight London boroughs through its Community Fund, with the aim of building stronger, safer and healthier communities. The Community Fund has now awarded over £475,000 to more than 150 charities and not-for-profit organisations since launching in May 2019.

The airport has awarded £41,605 of funding to 15 local charities and not-for-profit organisations covering eight London boroughs including: Newham; Hackney; Havering; Tower Hamlets; Barking and Dagenham; Redbridge; Southwark; and Lewisham.

Each successful applicant will receive a grant of up to £3,000, with local groups which have secured funding including: Made in Hackney, which provides cooking classes for residents in the local community and aims to inspire them to grow, cook and eat more plant based food; Kids Space, an out of school club giving 150 disadvantaged, vulnerable children aged 4 -18 years old, a safe environment to gain the confidence, tools, and friendships they need for life; and Your Place, a residential and life skills centre in Newham supporting individuals experiencing homelessness.

Adina Rechnitzer, a spokesperson for Kids Space, commented: “We are tremendously grateful to London City Airport’s Community Fund for their generous support for Project Netball Corner. With the grant, disadvantaged girls and young women in Hackney will now have the opportunity through our scheme to be active and improve their mental health.”

LCY’s Community Fund is also providing funding to: Irons Supporting Foodbanks, a provider of over 80 foodbanks, community groups and homeless centres across east London and Essex; Learn N Grow, who equip young women with the tools to gain entry to employment; and the Wanstead Fringe, an annual celebration of culture, performance, literature and music, staged during the month of September across local venues in the London Borough of Redbridge.

Alison FitzGerald, CEO of London City Airport, said: “This is one of the most diverse groups of charities we have supported since launching our Community Fund and we hope this funding continues to make a difference to our local community.”

Last year, LCY contributed over £250k to the local community through sponsorships, donations, volunteering, events and the airport’s Community Fund.

LCY also significantly increased its volunteering presence in the local community. More than 120 staff contributed 640 hours directly benefitting over 1,000 local schools, charities and other local organisations.

Fran Humber, Development Manager at Made in Hackney, added: “We are thrilled to receive funding from London City Airport’s Community Fund, which will ensure we can continue our Community Made project throughout the colder months of the year and support those most vulnerable in our community by providing regular, nutritious meals made by community members at our cookery school in the heart of Hackney.”

