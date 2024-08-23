London Gatwick Airport reports strong start to 2024 with H1 revenue up 15.3%

19.9 million passengers travelled through London Gatwick in the first half of this year, an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period in 2023.

London Gatwick Airport (LGA) noted the addition of new long-haul routes and strong demand for travel were primarily responsible for the year-on-year increase.

Revenue for the half year rested at £488m, up 15.3% compared to 2023.

This included £239m aeronautical income and £249m from non-aeronautical sources, such as retail and parking.

EBITDA was at £268m, up 13.9% compared to 2023, with net profit for the period at £106m, up 33.8%

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, London Gatwick, said: “With the growing demand for travel, we are experiencing one of our busiest summers yet.

Thanks to robust planning and close collaboration with our partners we’ve had a strong start to 2024, ensuring a reliable and enjoyable experience for our passengers.”

Strong retail growth

Compared with the same period in 2023, net retail income for the six months to 30 June 2024 rose by £22m to £110.3m. This was an increase of 24.9% compared to a 7.7% increase in passenger numbers. Net income per passenger increased by 16.1% from £4.77 for the six months to 30 June 2023, to £5.52 for the equivalent period in 2024. The food and beverage offering has also seen expansion and now includes Pizza Express, Big Smoke and Black Sheep Coffee. As part of the improved passenger experience, LGA highlighted its redeveloped train station, too. Long-haul routes

A focus on developing new long-haul routes across the Middle East, Asia and North America attracted a wider range of passengers; recent new services include the June introduction of Singapore Airlines flights from London Gatwick, plus new routes by flag carriers to key cities across China and India.

“I am delighted that we have once again achieved good service levels, as evidenced by meeting 100% of our service measures. At the same time, through our Northern Runway Project, we are demonstrating our commitment to growing sustainably, in line with our Decade of Change sustainability strategy and government policy,” noted Wingate.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results. As we continue to grow our network and offer more choice for passengers, we are working towards our vision to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey,” he added.

Sustainable development underway

Longer term, the examination phase for LGA’s planning application (Development Consent Order) to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use will end next week, 27 August.

If successful, the Northern Runway could be in routine use by the end of the decade.

The plans are privately funded and work is largely contained within the airport boundary.

LGA hopes it will deliver increased resilience and capacity for passengers, in line with the Department for Transport’s policy, while generating around 14,000 new jobs and £1bn for the UK economy every year.

The airport recently announced the London Gatwick Hydrogen Hub – a partnership with Airbus, easyJet and Air Products – as a significant first step towards achieving zero-carbon flights.

This builds on LGA’s existing commitment to be net zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 and other initiatives announced earlier in the year, such as the opening of a Gridserve electric vehicle charging forecourt, and the swapping of diesel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in airport vehicles.

LGA said this move could save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Improved passenger experience

LGA noted passengers have experienced a reliable airport experience so far this summer, with operational performance meeting 100% of the 276 agreed service measures.

This included 96.6% of passengers passing through security in five minutes or less, and all requirements met for passengers needing assistance through specialist provider Wilson James.

In spite of recent ATC (air traffic control) issues which have continued to affect European aviation, LGA said continued collaboration with air traffic control provider, NATS, has ensured the tower is operating well and has the required resources.

