London Gatwick joins Natural Partnership CIC’s Sussex Six campaign

London Gatwick has officially joined Natural Partnerships CIC’s Sussex Six Campaign, pledging to increase local produce on shelves and menus across the airport.

Over 50 local shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes have signed up committing to take on six or more local products as part of the Sussex Six Campaign, organised by Natural Partnerships CIC with support from Horsham District Council and the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

London Gatwick says it is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, and has now entered the examination phase with the Planning Inspectorate.

It added this low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.

The Sussex Six Campaign has received £25,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The first four new products – a range of Ridgeview wines – are now available for passengers to purchase from World Duty Free stores at London Gatwick.

The vineyard, located near Burgess Hill in Mid Sussex, already supplies wine in London Gatwick’s restaurant and bar, Vagabond, and South Downs, a sparkling wine bar.

Mardi Roberts, Director of Communications at Ridgeview said: “London Gatwick is Sussex’s gateway to the world. They have been incredibility supportive of Sussex Wine Tourism and champions for our visitor economy.

We are thrilled that Ridgeview sparkling wine will now be available for holiday makers to take on their celebration travels and spread the word about the quality of our Sussex produce.”

The South Downs Bar opened in London Gatwick’s South Terminal in June 2023 to showcase local produce, while the airport already stocks Sussex food and drink, including Nyetimber wine in its World Duty Free stores.

Richard Lennard, Economic Partnerships Manager at London Gatwick, said: “We are delighted to join this exciting campaign to support the local Sussex economy, by adding more local food and drink producers to our supply chain at London Gatwick.

“It’s important to us at the airport to support the Sussex community, and we are delighted to help our passengers discover the wonderful local produce that is grown and made across the region.”

Ruth Fletcher, Councillor for Horsham District Council said: “We are thrilled London Gatwick has agreed to join the Sussex Campaign, providing a fantastic opportunity for local food and drink producers to reach the huge audience passing through the airport.

“This is the start of a fantastic partnership which will allow us to showcase the superb range of Sussex food and drink we produce to an international audience.”

