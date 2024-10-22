London Luton Airport issues multi-category and multi-lot tenders

By Benedict Evans |

London Luton Airport has invested significantly in upgrading its retail capabilities, and looks set to continue doing so.

London Luton Airport has issued multi-category and multi-lot tenders across convenience, essentials, fashion, footwear, beauty, gifting and technology, with the minimum contract length listed as a three+two year contractual term.

London Luton Airport has issued two multi category tenders – one for fashion, footwear, beauty, gifting and technology, and the other specifically for fashion and beauty.

The first multi- category tender at London Luton Airport is for retail unit 34, which consists of two lots, together sized at 92sq m and for a three + two (3+2) year contractual term.

This is a multi-category tender to include operators in the following categories: fashion, footwear, beauty, gifting and technology, with an estimated value (excluding VAT) of £675,000.

Food and beverage operators cannot bid for this tender.

Suppliers can bid for either of the Lots (or both) depending on the best outcome for the airport.

The contract is due to start on 01 December 2024, ending on 30 November 2029.

As for the multi-category fashion and beauty tender which covers Unit 25b, the LLA tender website noted: “Owing to the current travel and wider retail market performance, the commercial team at LLA are proposing to run a multi category tender with appropriate category tender minimums to ensure the best possible outcome.”

The estimated total value of the unit (excluding VAT) has been listed on the UK Government website as £850,000.

The contract is due to start 01 January 2025 through 31 December 2029.

The final GTR specific tender LLA has announced recently is that of a new landside multi-lot tender comprised of several space options: LOT 1: comprising of one space- convenience retail at 4790ft 2; LOT 2: comprising of one space – convenience retail; and LOT 3: comprising of one space – essentials retail at 1500ft 2.

The estimated total value of the unit (pre-division of LOTs) is estimated at £60m.

The contract isn’t due to start until 03 February 2026 and will run until 02 February 2033.

Those seeking more information or looking to apply, can read more about the tenders and process here.

