L’Oreal Travel Retail has launched a Prada Beauty counter within Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport’s Terminal 2E.

The counter highlights the multi-axis brand’s diverse and ‘avant-garde’ range of fragrances, skincare and makeup products.

A dedicated backwall showcases the Prada Paradoxe collection, as well as all of Prada’s most famous fragrances, including Luna Rossa, Les Infusions and the Olfactories.

At the centre is a beauty table that invites visitors to interact with skincare and makeup products, with a special focus on lipsticks and foundations.

Shoppers can also discover the new Color range for eyes and lips, which paves the way for maximum expression with minimum effort thanks to its versatile, fashion-curated colours and smart textures.

The Skin range is sure to peak the interest of travellers. Featuring everything from cleanser to foundation, the products are designed to help skin adapt quickly to changing environments.

Both the Skin and Color collections draw inspiration from Prada’s rich heritage and technological innovation to create formulations and packaging that are luxurious yet sustainably minded.

Products in the collections feature an intuitive refill mechanism, helping to cut down on packaging waste.

