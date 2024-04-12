L’Oreal Travel Retail unveils Prada Beauty counter at Paris CDG’s T2E

By Faye Bartle |

Prada Beauty at CDG

Shoppers can find an interactive beauty table at the centre of the pop-up.

L’Oreal Travel Retail has launched a Prada Beauty counter within Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport’s Terminal 2E.

The counter highlights the multi-axis brand’s diverse and ‘avant-garde’ range of fragrances, skincare and makeup products.

A dedicated backwall showcases the Prada Paradoxe collection, as well as all of Prada’s most famous fragrances, including Luna Rossa, Les Infusions and the Olfactories.

At the centre is a beauty table that invites visitors to interact with skincare and makeup products, with a special focus on lipsticks and foundations.

Shoppers can also discover the new Color range for eyes and lips, which paves the way for maximum expression with minimum effort thanks to its versatile, fashion-curated colours and smart textures.

The Skin range is sure to peak the interest of travellers. Featuring everything from cleanser to foundation, the products are designed to help skin adapt quickly to changing environments.

Prada Beauty at CDG

The CDG Terminal 2E pop-up is dressed in the brand’s signature Prada green.

Both the Skin and Color collections draw inspiration from Prada’s rich heritage and technological innovation to create formulations and packaging that are luxurious yet sustainably minded.

Products in the collections feature an intuitive refill mechanism, helping to cut down on packaging waste.

READ MORE: L’Oréal sales hit €41.18bn 2023; North Asia impacted by ‘travel retail reset’

READ MORE: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific and Alipay+ extend partnership

READ MORE: L’Oréal and DFS unveil debut Maison Margiela pop-up at Samaritaine Paris

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description image description
Europe

Mondelez WTR launches Win a Diamond pop-up with Lagardère at CDG

Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has unveiled an enhanced iteration of its Win a Diamond...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Saudia Arabia's KKIA unfurls T3 duty free expansion Middle East
image description
Avolta earns S&P Global credit rating boost to BB+; praises Autogrill move International
image description
Marcolin highlights strong FY23 ahead of official statements release International
image description
Travel Blue introduces Indian Premier League cricket travel pillow collection Indian Sub Cont
image description
Nestlé celebrates official launch of its 'Sustainably Sourced' chocolate range International
image description
‘Travel with Arden’ touches down at Paris-Orly Airport with Lagardère Europe
image description
Avolta expands NCL partnership to 18 vessels with contract wins & renewals International
image description
Jameson and Pernod Ricard GTR revive their 'Arrive Like A Local' campaign International
image description
‘Now in Myeong-dong’ is name for rebranded Lotte downtown showroom Asia & Pacific
image description
Alcohol insights: Conversion up, spend down in Q4 International
right