L’Oréal unveils Prada Beauty Spring Market pop-up at Madrid-Barajas

Image Credit: L’Oréal Travel Retail

L’Oréal Travel Retail has partnered with Avolta to create a Prada Beauty Spring Market pop-up at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport Terminal 4. The concept is running from 30 April until 30 June.

The activation aims to reimagine a traditional market concept through the lens of the Prada brand, while showcasing a curated selection of products from the Prada portfolio, including Paradoxe Eau de Parfum, Paradigme Eau de Parfum, Luna Rossa, Les Infusions and the Prada Balms.

The pop-up concept incorporates a market-inspired universe, compete with wooden produce crates and decorative fruits. In line with this concept, L’Oreal Travel Retail has created miniature jam TREX presentations, in plum, strawberry and apricot flavours.

Shoppers are guided through the experience by Beauty Advisors, who supply shopping list-style blotters, to encourage fragrance sampling. There is also a dedicated makeup station, collectible branded stickers, high-tech UV personalisation, and a Prada Spring Market photo booth. Prada Beauty GWPs are available with eligible purchases, alongside artisanal gift wrapping.

To support the pop-up launch, L’Oréal Travel Retail has created an integrated omni-channel media strategy combining social media, e-commerce, mobility and out-of-home media, to engage travellers at every stage of their journey.

In Madrid Barajas airport specifically, Prada Beauty has implemented a targeted influencer strategy on Meta, featuring organic reels and stories shot on site, boosted to travellers pre-depature and geotargeted within the airport on travel day.

Image Credit: L’Oréal Travel Retail

In addition to Madrid, the Prada Beauty Spring Market activation will be rolled out to 69 other travel retail locations in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas from April to August.

General Manager Couture Brands (YSL Beauty/Prada Beauty/Miu Miu Beauty) Simon de Gaullier des Bordes commented: “In the ever-evolving landscape of travel retail, we believe that true luxury lies at the intersection of cultural relevance, retail excellence and unique consumer experience.

“The Prada Beauty Spring Market is more than an animation; it is a vibrant spring market-inspired pop-up celebrating Prada Beauty, designed to meet the traveller exactly where their journey begins.”

Image Credit: L’Oréal Travel Retail

He added: “By blending the convivial, sensory aesthetic of a traditional spring market with the sophisticated codes of Prada Beauty, we are crafting a ‘sense of place’ that is both aspirational and deeply immersive.

“Our commitment is to transform the airport environment into a platform for discovery, where high-touch beauty experiences and digital innovation converge to drive unprecedented engagement and conversion.

“This animation represents our vision for the future of travel retail: a world where brand storytelling is not just seen, but lived – setting a new benchmark for elegance and travel.”

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