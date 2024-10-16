Louis Vuitton opens new store & UK’s first Le Café Cyril Lignac at Heathrow

Louis Vuitton has launched a new café concept in collaboration with chef Cyril Lignac alongside an adjoining store at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2.

Le Café Cyril Lignac at Louis Vuitton – the first culinary concept of its kind to launch in the UK – and the new store are centrally located to capture domestic and international departures passengers.

The striking design features an aerodynamic façade designed in collaboration with Marc Fornes.

Founder of THEVERYMANY art and architecture studio in New York, Fornes previously collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a pavilion installation at the 2023 Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan.

The exterior design explores technology and futuristic shapes, which is symbolic of the Maison’s rich links to travel.

Upon entering the futuristic-style pavilion, travellers can discover items primarily from the women’s collections, along with a selection of men’s accessories and leather goods.

The café is described as ‘seamlessly’ existing within the store, featuring counter service as well as table seating to accommodate different types of travellers throughout the day.

Inside the store, travellers can discover items primarily from the women’s collections, along with a selection of men’s accessories and leather goods.

Inside, a curvilinear, second-skin interior creates a sense of calm for diners, who can enjoy the curated menu in the ‘playful’ yet ‘sophisticated’, ‘welcoming’ and ‘inclusive’ environment.

Le Café Cyril Lignac marks Louis Vuitton’s first collaboration with the celebrated Parisian chef, who is known for his for his fusion restaurants and patisseries-chocolate boutiques in Paris, Saint-Tropez and London.

Le Café Cyril Lignac marks Louis Vuitton’s first collaboration with the celebrated Parisian chef.

For the Heathrow venture, he brings his signature casual finesse to both classic French and international cuisine.

Lignac has developed an exclusive, all-day dining and beverage menu that provides healthy, classic and gourmand options.

Lignac has developed an exclusive, all-day dining and beverage menu that provides healthy, classic and gourmand options.

Menu highlights include Royal Eggs, along with croissant, fruit plate and avocado toast to start. This is in addition to Lignac signatures such as the crab salad, elevated snacks and hot dishes include a croque monsieur, lobster roll, beetroot salad with goat cheese, and caesar salad.

Sweet options include the artistic Louis Vuitton patisseries and a mango Eton Mess.

A curvilinear, second-skin interior creates a sense of calm for diners.

Hospitality has become an ‘expanding expression of savoir-faire and lifestyle’ for Louis Vuitton since 2020, brought to life through over 20 restaurants, cafés, chocolate shops and airport lounges int destinations and stores around the world, including the airport lounge at Doha International Airport in Qatar.

