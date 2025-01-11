Luton Airport gauges bid interest for duty free and multi-category tenders

London Luton Airport (LLA) is inviting qualified parties to lodge their interest for the chance to run the duty free business at the Bedfordshire-based airport.

LLA has given a deadline of 24 January for prospective bidders to request documents for the concession, which has been run by Lagardère Travel Retail for more than two decades under its Aelia Duty Free fascia, ahead of the launch of the tender.

The airport says the winning concept will offer ‘a best-in class duty free proposition, through innovation, consistency and operational excellence’.

“Bidders will need to evidence that they are capable of delivering results in line with the airport’s ambitions to enhance the duty free experience with a focus on range, design and passenger experience for 9.5 million departing passengers,” it added.

Multi-category tender

At the same time, LLA has launched a multi-category open retail tender for a 92sq m unit.

The three-year (plus two) contract is open to retail (excluding F&B) operators in the fashion, footwear, beauty, gifting and technology categories and tender documents can be requested until the same date.

Additionally, LLA is re-tendering a 157sq m fashion retail unit for the same contract duration as above.

“This opportunity presents a unique chance to establish a retail presence in a high-traffic location, leveraging the diverse and dynamic passenger demographic at London Luton Airport. The successful partner will not only drive sales but also contribute to the overall appeal to the retail hub,” added LLA.

