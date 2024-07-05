French luxury house Cartier has opened its newly located boutique at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Terminal 2E Gate K.

The refreshed door, a partnership with Royal Quartz, consolidates Cartier’s three touchpoints at the Paris hub.

Situated in close proximity to the boarding hall to coax high-spending travellers, the boutique invites travellers to explore a curated collection of jewellery, timepieces, leathergoods, fragrances and accessories across three interconnected salons.

Meanwhile, a dedicated private salon provides an enhanced level of customer service.

Interior and exterior architectural cues pay tribute to the maison’s ‘distinctive blend of tradition and innovation’, says the maison, with nods to Paris’s artistic flourishes and heritage demonstrated through an aesthetic of rounded arches and marble flooring.

‘An elevated experience beyond product’

The brand’s recognisable panther emblem is emblazoned on a motif with the Paris Opera, one of the globe’s prestigious opera and ballet houses.

“Royal Quartz is a recognised expert in the travel retail industry, and we are happy to continue our partnership with them to unveil our remodelled boutique at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Terminal 2E Gate K,” said Virginie Martignac, Cartier Global Travel Retail Director.

“With three strategically positioned boutiques, the new boutique offers an elevated experience beyond the product itself; travellers may now be immersed in the enriched style and heritage of Cartier via different touchpoints at one of the most important travel hubs in the world.”

Marianne Romestain, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Quartz, added: “The relocation of Cartier’s boutique in Charles de Gaulle Airport marks a new chapter for our long-standing partnership with the maison and our shared vision to curate the finest experience by embracing innovation and creativity.

“We are delighted to present global travellers with Cartier’s coveted collection of jewellery, timepieces and accessories, and to offer our international clientele an elevated customer journey that can only be defined by grace and elegance. Our entire team is extremely happy to introduce you to this new setting as well as the latest creations from Maison Cartier.”

