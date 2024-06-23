MAN ‘very sorry’ after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers after a severe power cut today (23 June) resulted in a wave of flight delays and cancellations.

A problem with the power supply caused serious disruption to departing flights at Terminals 1 and 2 (though travellers at T3 were less affected).

Images and video footage circulating on social media from inside the terminals of the UK’s third busiest airport showed snaking queues at check-in and security areas and large swathes of passengers at baggage reclaim.

In a video shared by MAN on X, (formerly Twitter) Woodroofe said: “My sincere personal apologies to every single passenger that has been impacted by what has gone on at Manchester Airport today.

“There was a big power spike in our electrical system due to a failure early on this AM and that has damaged some really key equipment for our departures security and baggage systems.

Retail implications unclear

“We’re working very closely with our airlines to seek to recover the operation and understand what passengers can be rebooked onto future flights.

“I’d like to thank our airline partners for all their efforts, my team and the ground handlers on site for all of their efforts to do as good a job in very difficult circumstances for our passengers. It is a very difficult situation. I couldn’t be more sorry.”

It is not immediately known what, if any, affect the power cut has had on the airport’s commercial operations (retail and F&B) and TRBusiness has reached out to MAN and World Duty Free (Avolta) for comment.

Though the volume of flight cancellations began to wane in the late afternoon versus those earlier in the day, delays were still being felt by many carriers including the likes of Vueling, Ryanair, Emirates and easyJet and Tui , according to data from live flight tracker FlightRadar24.

A spokesperson from easyJet told TRBusiness: “Due to an earlier power outage at Manchester airport overnight easyJet was unable to operate flights this morning.

“We are doing all we can and working closely with the airport team to minimise the disruption. Our easyJet holidays team is reaching out to customers whose package holidays have been impacted, to discuss their options.

“Although this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced as a result.”

The operational schedule for tomorrow (24 June) is expected to run as usual, the airport adds, “with no further disruption”.

Passengers are being advised to plan their travels to the airport as usual and check the status of their flights before doing so.

“Airlines will be in touch with passengers to rearrange cancelled flights as we work with airlines, their baggage handling agents and other partners to make sure passengers whose bags did not make it onto their flights are reunited with their belongings as soon as possible,” read a MAN statement on X.

“We thank passengers for their patience today and we would also like to thank all our staff, airlines and onsite partners for their hard work and resilience.”

Lead image credit: MAN