Manchester Airport is continuing its mission to help local retailers and up-and-coming brands reach millions of passengers from around the world with the launch of two new concepts for The Sculpts and Pasta Evangelists.

The Sculpts, a design business established by a Mancunian couple during the pandemic, has opened a dedicated store in Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1.

Pasta Evangelists is set to open its first airport branch in Terminal 2 next month. It will mark the third store in the UK and the first outside London for the artisan pasta specialist, which has over 184k followers on Instagram.

“The Sculpts is a remarkable success story and we’re really pleased that they’ve chosen Manchester Airport as the site for what will be just their second dedicated store,” said Richard Jackson, Retail Director, Manchester Airport.

“They already count a number of the city’s biggest institutions as stockists, and now visitors to the city will have the chance to grab themselves a unique handmade souvenir here at Manchester Airport.

“We’re also incredibly excited to be bringing Pasta Evangelists to the airport,” he added. “I’ve been following their work on social media for a few years so to see them opening here is great.

“There’s no place better to reach a global audience than here at the UK’s global gateway in the North and we’re proud to support all kinds of businesses here, particularly local traders and up-and-coming names so that they can benefit from our reach.”

At The Sculpts, passengers can ‘take a piece of the city home with them’ thanks to the wide range of handmade homewares and souvenirs inspired by Manchester’s cultural scene – all of which are handmade in the city.

Products include greetings cards, prints, textiles, mugs, and the business’ signature ‘alphabet tiles’ – with each letter accompanied by a hand-drawn illustration of a part of Manchester’s heritage, from the Worker Bee to Stephenson’s Rocket and Factory Records.

The Sculpts started trading as an online retailer in 2020, and opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Sale in 2023.

This year, the business is collaborating with MTV to create an exclusive design for more than 100 world-famous music artists performing at the Europe Music Awards, which are being held in Manchester in November.

The Sculpts joins a growing list of thriving Mancunian start-ups that have opened units at Manchester Airport, including Salford brewery Seven Bro7hers, coffee chain Pot Kettle Black and fast-food favourite Archie’s.

Creating opportunities for local retailers is a key part of the airport’s strategy for improving its shopping and dining experience, giving passengers a greater choice while creating a distinctly Mancunian feel in its terminals.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer travellers through Manchester the chance to take home a beautiful reminder of our great city,” said Jade King, Managing Director, The Sculpts.

“We’ve captured the history and heritage of Manchester on exclusive artwork, homeware and luxury gifts that celebrate the spirit of the city: a melting pot of music, history and style.

“We send lots of our work abroad, whether to Mancunians living in other countries, or tourists who’ve visited the city, so opening at Manchester Airport is a natural progression for us and a great opportunity to showcase our city to the world.”

Pasta Evangelists was founded by Genoa-born Alessandro Savelli in 2016 with a vision to bring his family’s cooking to a UK audience. The brand has grown through its pasta making classes and home delivery range and currently operates two branches: a pop-up in Harrods and one in Richmond.

Its third restaurant will open in Manchester Airport in late September and will debut its Italian breakfast offering, which is set to be rolled out to other locations in the future.

Among the selection of dishes available will be the ‘Italian breakfast bowl,’ with grilled pancetta, Sicilian sausages, frittata, baked borlotti beans and mushrooms, with a vegetarian option also on the menu,

The restaurant will also serve Pasta Evangelists’ luxury pasta sauces with each dish complemented by a fresh pasta shape, such as its ‘Carbonara of Dreams’ with spaghetti, beef ragù with mafaldine, wild mushroom rigatoni, pistachio, lemon and chilli pesto with lumace.

Italian classics including Prosecco, Aperol Spritz and Birra Moretti lagers will be available, as well Italian coffees, tea and San Pellegrino soft drinks.

“We are thrilled to launch our first airport outlet at Manchester Airport. It is a very exciting time to see the rapid growth of the Pasta Evangelists brand as it continues to reach new consumers,” said Alessandro Savelli, Founder of Pasta Evangelists.

“This past year has been a huge step forward for us, the launch of the Pasta Factory, our Richmond franchise store and a wealth of regional openings for our takeaway kitchens. We are constantly seeking new ways to innovate and the Italian inspired breakfast menu at Manchester Airport is just another example of our passion and willingness to expand into new areas.”

