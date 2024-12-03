Molton Brown ramps up Christmas gifting campaign at UK airports

Molton Brown has introduced a selection of high-profile festive Beauty Stations in nine UK airport locations, in partnership with Avolta, as part of its 2024 Christmas gifting campaign.

The installations incorporate the theme of this year’s promotion – ‘gifting is the art of knowing’. The campaign has been designed to help travellers find the perfect gift, and make the Christmas shopping experience easy and enjoyable.

The new Beauty Stations are present in World Duty Free locations in Manchester T2, Bristol, London Heathrow T2, London Heathrow T4, London Stansted, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Birmingham T1 and Manchester T1, from 6th November until 7th December.

Designed to showcase Molton Brown’s best-selling gift sets and festive favourites, the Beauty Stations spotlight a curated range of limited editions, luxury fragrances, bath and body products. Popular picks include the Stocking Filler Gift Set and the Christmas Cracker (available in both Floral & Spicy and Woody & Aromatic combinations).

In a separate initiative, Molton Brown will further extend its travel retail Christmas campaign this month, with the installation of seasonal Must Have Tables. These will be present in London Heathrow T2 and T5, and in London Stansted, from 4th December until 3rd January 2025.

Molton Brown’s Must Have Tables also showcase the brand’s seasonal SKUs and best-sellers, such as the Floral & Spicy Hand Care Gift Set, the Orange & Bergamot Hand Care Gift Set, and the Re-charge Black Pepper Body Care Gift Set.

“We are very excited to bring the magic of Molton Brown to travellers at these key UK airports during the festive season,” commented Associate Director Global Travel Retail Rosie Colleypriest. “Our new Beauty Stations and Must Have Tables are the ideal way to inspire and delight passengers with highlights from our extensive product portfolio, all of which are perfect for last-minute gifts, stocking fillers and even a well-deserved self-treat.”

Colleypriest added: “Our ‘gifting is the art of knowing’ campaign has already been very well received by travellers at our first Contentainment collaboration, which went live in Gatwick South in October. These further promotional sites will allow us to showcase our luxury fragrances and gift sets to an even wider audience.”

