Molton Brown shines with Summer Scents sets at UK airports  

British fragrance brand Molton Brown is getting travellers at UK airports into the spirit of summer with its seasonal Summer Scents sets featured on ‘must have tables’ at London Heathrow (T2 & T5) and Stansted.

Travellers can choose from best-selling duo-sets of Spicy & Citrus (Cardamon & Cedarwood and Bashukan) and Sweet & Soothing (Davana Blossom & Coco and Sandalwood).

There’s also the popular Discovery Body & Hair Collection containing a set of eight minis: the Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel 50ml; Heavenly Gingerlily Body Lotion 50ml; Dark Leather Bath & Shower Gel 50ml; Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel 50ml; Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel 50ml; Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel 50ml; Purifying Shampoo with Indian Cress 50ml; and Purifying Conditioner With Indian Cress 50ml.

“I am delighted with the performance of our summer campaign so far and anticipate further success as the beauty stations rollout to coincide with the peak summer travelling season,” said Rohanne Collis, Key Account Manager, Global Travel Retail, Molton Brown.

“The duo sets are perfect for gifting or as a self-treat, while the mini sets are the perfect addition to every traveller’s beauty case.”

During July and August, the summer campaign will be extended with beauty stations across eight UK airports, in partnership with Avolta.

The ‘must have tables’ will be present at Heathrow and Stansted until the end of September.

Focusing on Molton Brown’s Coastal Cyprus and Sea Fennel Collection, including fragrances, haircare and bodycare, the displays will (for the first-time) feature a QR code enabling travelling consumers to discover the full collection.

