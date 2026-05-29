Mondelēz WTR and Avolta bring beach club-inspired concept to Mallorca

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Mondelēz World Travel Retail
– TRBusiness

The retail space brings together Toblerone, Milka, Oreo, Cadbury, Daim and Suchard.

Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR), in partnership with Avolta, has unveiled a new “beach club” shop-in-shop concept at Palma de Mallorca Airport, designed to capture the relaxed spirit of the Mediterranean destination while driving shopper engagement across the confectionery category.

The immersive retail space brings together a number of Mondelēz’s best-known brands, including Toblerone, Milka, Oreo, Cadbury, Daim and Suchard, within a cohesive beach club-inspired environment aimed at encouraging exploration, discovery and impulse purchase.

With Palma de Mallorca Airport welcoming almost 34 million passengers in 2025, the location represents a major opportunity for experiential retail activation, particularly as travellers increasingly make spontaneous purchase decisions influenced by their surroundings and mindset while travelling.

Designed around a “one concept, one destination, multiple brand stories” approach, the activation combines destination-inspired storytelling with strong visual merchandising and interactive elements. Wooden-style gondolas recreate the look and feel of a Mediterranean beach club, while each brand introduces its own playful identity within the shared retail environment.

At the centre of the space, a flexible multifunctional table supports product tastings, gifting opportunities and rotating brand activations, while digital screens showcase product storytelling, innovations and limited editions.

Toblerone’s area features a personalised printing station, allowing travellers to customise chocolate bars as gifts or souvenirs, integrated into a beach parasol-inspired display. Oreo’s gondola takes the form of a playful boat installation, while Milka introduces its iconic cow surrounded by beach-themed props including floats, buckets and spades, adding a family-friendly element to the concept.

Image Credit: Mondelēz World Travel Retail
– TRBusiness

Toblerone’s area features a personalised printing station.

Clear navigation and impactful displays throughout the space are designed to simplify product discovery and encourage shoppers to browse across multiple brands and formats.

Beatriz de Otto, Senior Manager Customer Marketing at Mondelēz World Travel Retail, said: “Palma de Mallorca is a destination where travellers are typically in a relaxed mindset, making it an ideal environment for experiential retail.

Image Credit: Mondelēz World Travel Retail
– TRBusiness

Oreo’s gondola takes the form of a playful boat installation.

“With the Beach Club shop-in-shop, we wanted to reflect the spirit of the island while creating a space that naturally draws shoppers into the confectionery category. By bringing together some of Mondelēz’s most loved brands in a playful, destination-inspired setting, we’re able to encourage exploration, create memorable brand moments and make it easier for travellers to discover products they might not have planned to purchase.”

The activation forms part of Mondelēz WTR’s broader focus on experience-led retail, using immersive environments and brand storytelling to deepen emotional engagement while driving footfall, conversion and category growth within travel retail.

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

READ MORE: Mondelēz activates Cadbury Biscoff innovation at London Luton Airport

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR rolls out Easter activations across Europe

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