Mondelēz WTR expands Toblerone presence across Paris airports

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR

Mondelēz World Travel Retail has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail and Extime Paris Duty Free to launch a new multi-site Toblerone activation across Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports.

The campaign combines a new Toblerone shop-in-shop at Paris-Orly, an expanded Paris-themed Sense of Place gifting collection and the arrival of the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski at both airports.

The new shop-in-shop features a dedicated Toblerone backwall, alongside a personalisation station allowing travellers to create customised gift sleeves with their own photographs and messages. The space also showcases Toblerone Crispy Caramel, the brand’s travel retail-exclusive flavour.

The activation is supported by an expanded Sense of Place collection, available exclusively at Extime Paris Duty Free stores. The range includes Paris-inspired gift sleeves, gift bags and postcards featuring the French capital’s best-known landmarks, designed to appeal to travellers looking for destination-specific souvenirs.

According to 2026 shopper research cited by Mondelēz WTR, 76% of travel retail shoppers in France say the in-store experience, including displays, packaging and promotional activities, influences their purchasing decisions, while 42% are motivated by products that serve as souvenirs of their trip.

The campaign also marks the tenth global location for the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski. Inspired by Toblerone’s signature triangular shape, the display piece has been developed using Swarovski’s crystal craftsmanship and manufacturing expertise as part of the brand’s wider ‘The Ultimate Gift’ campaign.

Joost Rosmuller, Vice President and Managing Director of Mondelēz World Travel Retail, said: “Paris is where a brand becomes a moment in someone’s journey. Rather than a single focal point, we’ve built a connected Toblerone presence that shines throughout the airport – personalisation, destination-led design, and the Crystal Bar each drawing travellers deeper into the brand.

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR

“With Lagardère Travel Retail and Extime, we’re showing that when visibility feels personal to the place, it becomes engagement – and that’s what gives the category room to grow.”

Guillaume Robert, Executive Vice President of Lagardère Travel Retail, added: “Travel retail is at its most powerful when brands, retailers, and airports come together to create experiences that could only exist in that destination.

“In partnership with Mondelēz WTR, we have brought the spirit of Paris into the airport environment, creating a journey that moves beyond a traditional purchase and becomes part of the travel memory itself.”

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR

Séverine Patureau, Chief Commercial & Merchandising Officer at Extime Paris Duty Free, said the activation reflects the retailer’s ambition to transform the airport into “a destination in itself” through memorable retail experiences that combine innovation, personalisation and a sense of place.

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