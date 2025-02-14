Monsoon opens two boutiques on Gatwick on Valentine’s Day

London fashion retailer Monsoon has announced the Valentine’s Day opening of its two new Monsoon travel boutiques in London Gatwick’s North and South Terminals.

Adorned with the brand’s signature fabric chandelier centrepieces, the boutiques offer a calm space in which passengers can shop an extended range of ladies beachwear (including some Gatwick-exclusive lines) and resortwear collections, as well as accessories and a curated edit of casualwear and kidswear.

The new travel concept represents an expansion of Monsoon’s retail footprint and an evolution of the small boutique format that the brand has opened successfully in select UK high street locations, such as George Street in Edinburgh and Upper Street in Islington, over the past two years.

Monsoon said London Gatwick is a great fit for the brand, with its holiday travel destinations and leisure customers, and that Monsoon boutiques will be a unique offering which complements Gatwick’s existing clothing retail brands.

Nick Stowe, Chief Executive Officer for Monsoon, said: “We’re excited to offer our beach and resort wear at the right place and right time as customers fly off to the sunshine and their holiday destinations. We’ve learnt so much from our Accessorize stores in London Gatwick and the other airports around the UK, that opening a new Monsoon airport format was a natural step and a celebration of our travel roots as the original boho brand.”

To celebrate its Valentine’s Day launch, the boutiques will be offering themed goodie bags for purchases over £30, a “golden ticket” giveaway offering £20 to spend in store to shoppers who find the hidden tickets, and a special 10% airport discount that will become a permanent feature as part of Gatwick’s shopping experience.

Bozena Stoiceva, Account Lead (Retail), London Gatwick, added: “We are delighted to welcome Monsoon to London Gatwick and be home to the brand’s first travel stores in our North and South Terminals. Our passengers will benefit from another fantastic retail outlet with Gatwick-exclusive products, alongside a great range of beachwear, resortwear and causualwear, perfect for those last-minute additions to the holiday wardrobe.

It’s great news that top brands continue to see the value of having a presence at London Gatwick, with our fantastic array of more than 220 global destinations and broad passenger mix, helping support our vision to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”

