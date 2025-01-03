Montenegro announces RFP second stage for Podgorica and Tivat Airports

The Government of Montenegro, through its Tender Commission, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) as part of the ongoing tender process to grant a long-term concession for the two airports.

With support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), this step marks the second phase of the tender process, with the Montenegro Government stating it is a clear demonstration of the 44th Government’s commitment to concluding a procedure initiated in 2019, with the aim of fostering Montenegro’s further economic development.

Notably, in the five years since the process began, only the pre-qualification phase had been completed, resulting in three international bidders qualifying for the second phase.

The Montenegro Government added that recognising the critical importance of airport development for Montenegro’s tourism and overall economic growth, the continuation of this process is of exceptional significance.

It added that the strategic decision on the long-term development of Montenegro’s airports will hinge on the receipt of suitable proposals, either through a public-private partnership model or direct state development of the airports.

TRBusiness has reached out to the relevant departments from the Government of Montenegro for further information on the tender process, and will update this article accordingly.

