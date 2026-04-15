Munich Airport opens new Terminal 1 pier as global gateway

Image Credit: Munich Airport

Munich Airport has officially opened the new pier at Terminal 1, marking a major milestone in the airport’s expansion and reinforcing its position as a leading European aviation hub.

Around 1,000 invited guests from politics, business and aviation attended the opening ceremony, with speeches delivered by prominent figures including Markus Söder and Chief Executive Officer Jost Lammers.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, emphasizes the importance of the expanded Terminal 1 for the airport’s development: “The new pier represents the future of our airport: more capacity, more comfort, more international connections. As a modern gateway to the world, it strengthens our role as a leading European aviation hub.”

The ceremony culminated in the unveiling of the pier’s central “marketplace”, where a cloud-like installation suspended above the space dissolved and rose upwards, signalling the official opening. Guests were then invited to explore the new facility.

Spanning approximately 95,000 square metres and extending 360 metres in length, the new pier is designed to accommodate up to six million additional passengers annually. The six-level building integrates advanced technology with a passenger-centric design, including modern check-in areas, centralised security checkpoints equipped with CT technology, and spacious waiting zones.

The facility can handle up to twelve short- and medium-haul aircraft or six wide-body jets simultaneously and will serve around 40 international airlines. Additional amenities include dedicated quiet zones, prayer rooms and a range of relaxation spaces.

Image Credit: Munich Airport

Two premium lounges further enhance the offer. The Airport Lounge World spans 1,200 square metres across two levels, featuring panoramic views, dining options, workspaces and a children’s play area. An Emirates Lounge is also located within the pier, offering the airline’s signature hospitality.

A key feature of the new pier is its redesigned retail and dining concept. Five restaurants operated by Allresto combine regional Bavarian cuisine with international options, including halal, vegetarian and vegan offerings.

At the heart of the space is the central marketplace, surrounded by around 20 retail and service units. The new pier also introduces the airport’s first walkthrough duty free area, alongside a strong mix of international and local brands such as Boss, Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani and TUMI, as well as a dedicated FC Bayern Munich fan shop.

Image Credit: Munich Airport

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the €665 million development has been fully financed by the airport, underlining its long-term commitment to growth and infrastructure investment. With its blend of capacity expansion, premium passenger services and enhanced retail and dining, the new Terminal 1 pier positions Munich Airport as a modern gateway to the world.

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