Munich Airport showcases expanded retail offer in new Terminal 1 Pier

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Munich Airport
Munich Airport showcases expanded retail offer in new Terminal 1 Pier

The retail mix includes tech, fashion, beauty, wine and more.

Munich Airport is highlighting the retail proposition within its new Terminal 1 Pier for non-Schengen traffic, which opened on 21 April and adds capacity for up to six million passengers annually.

Covering 95,000sq m, the new terminal area has been designed with international long-haul travellers in mind and combines retail, food & beverage and passenger services within a concept that aims to make shopping an integral part of the travel experience.

Rather than a traditional collection of standalone stores, the retail offer has been developed around passenger flows and dwell time, with shopping, dining and services integrated into the architecture of the pier. The design combines contemporary airport retail with references to Bavaria, using natural materials, warm colours and clean lines to create a distinctly local sense of place.

One of the most significant additions is Munich Airport’s first walk-through duty-free store. Located immediately after security, the concept guides passengers through a curated assortment spanning beauty, wines & spirits and accessories, creating an important retail touchpoint at the beginning of the post-security journey.

A substantial proportion of the retail operation is managed by Munich Airport subsidiary eurotrade Flughafen München Handels GmbH.

Sven Zahn, Managing Director of eurotrade Flughafen München Handels GmbH, said: “With the new eurotrade spaces in the T1 Pier, we are creating a shopping experience that is consistently designed from the passenger’s perspective: easily accessible, high-quality and seamlessly integrated into the passenger flow. The walk-through duty-free store is a strong signal for the continued development of travel retail at Munich Airport.”

Alongside eurotrade-operated outlets, the retail mix includes a range of international and regional brands. These include luggage specialist TUMI, electronics retailer Capi, and an FC Bayern Fan Shop, which combines one of Munich’s most recognisable brands with the airport’s strong international passenger base.

Image Credit: Munich Airport
Munich Airport showcases expanded retail offer in new Terminal 1 Pier

The space has introduced a new Hugo Boss store.

Maria Dahlhaus, Senior Vice President Commercial Activities at Flughafen München GmbH, said: “The new T1 Pier offers brands an environment that is international, premium and at the same time unmistakably Bavarian. Together with many strong partners, we are creating an attractive marketplace at the heart of the T1 Pier – one that brings together premium travel essentials, powerful brand worlds and strong regional recognition to deliver a distinctive shopping experience.”

Image Credit: Munich Airport
Munich Airport showcases expanded retail offer in new Terminal 1 Pier

Breitling is one of the new luxury openings.

The retail offer spans luxury, premium and travel essentials categories, with brands including BOSS, Polo Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Breitling, TUMI, LEGO and Sprüngli joined by concepts such as Luxury Bags, Tripidi, Travelex, MyDutyFree and MyCorner.

With the completion of the new pier, Munich Airport has expanded its international departures facilities while creating a retail environment designed to balance global brand appeal with a strong sense of local identity.

READ MORE: Munich Airport opens new Terminal 1 pier as global gateway

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