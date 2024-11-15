Nemiroff expands football sponsorship with West Ham partnership

By Benedict Evans

This alliance highlights Nemiroff’s commitment to extending its reach in the dynamic UK market, reinforcing its global expansion strategy within the realm of sports.

Nemiroff has announced its official partnership with West Ham United Football Club, solidifying its presence in the Premier League as the club’s new official vodka partner.

The collaboration with West Ham United underscores Nemiroff’s ambitious drive to engage deeply within international markets, reflecting both brands’ shared dedication to quality and passion for excellence.

The multi-year partnership will activate Nemiroff’s brand presence at West Ham’s London Stadium, encompassing branding across digital platforms, matchday advertising, and exclusive events aimed at enhancing fan engagement.

Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer of West Ham United, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Nemiroff to the West Ham family. Their dedication to quality, innovation, and heritage aligns seamlessly with our club’s ethos. Together, we aim to create memorable experiences that celebrate the spirit of football and connect Nemiroff with our loyal fans worldwide.”

Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO of Nemiroff, added: “Partnering with West Ham United is a thrilling next step for Nemiroff as we continue to showcase the bold character of Ukrainian craftsmanship on the world stage. The loyalty and passion of West Ham’s fan base mirror our own values, and we look forward to creating unforgettable moments that unite the energy of London Stadium with the essence of Nemiroff.”

This collaboration with West Ham United represents a strategic milestone in Nemiroff’s mission to engage with new audiences, solidifying its position in a key market and paving the way for continued international expansion.

right