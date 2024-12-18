Nemiroff partners with Lagardère to debut LEX Vodka at Brussels Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The announcement follows a series of high-profile partnerships with several football club in the English Premier League.

Nemiroff has announced the launch of an exclusive activation for LEX by Nemiroff at Brussels Airport. This milestone marks the brand’s first collaboration with Lagardère Travel Retail.

Nemiroff said this launch signifies its debut in the domestic Belgian market but also strengthens its position in key international hubs.

Brussels Airport, a gateway to Europe and one of the continent’s busiest travel destinations, handles over 26 million passengers annually, and Nemiroff noted it aligns perfectly with its strategic focus on travel retail.

The partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail is intended to secure a more prominent position amidst the highly competitive premium spirits segment within global travel retail.

“Brussels Airport is the ideal setting for introducing LEX by Nemiroff to a global audience. This activation represents a new chapter in our journey to bring exceptional Ukrainian craftsmanship to the world’s most discerning spirits enthusiasts,” said Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO at Nemiroff.

